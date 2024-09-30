Karnataka’s first sea ambulance set to begin operations from Mangaluru’s Malpe, Tadadi beach

Karnataka is set to launch its first sea ambulance service, addressing fishermen's demands for dedicated medical support. With ₹7 crores allocated, the service will operate from three ports, providing emergency care and transport for patients, especially during natural disasters and emergencies along the coast.

Karnataka government is preparing to launch the state’s first sea ambulance service, marking a significant step towards ensuring the safety of fishermen and tourists along the coast. This initiative aims to address long-standing demands from local fishermen who have sought a dedicated medical service for years. The sea ambulance service will provide timely medical assistance, enhancing emergency response capabilities for those engaged in fishing and tourism activities.

The call for a sea ambulance service gained traction during the last assembly elections when Congress leader Rahul Gandhi campaigned in the coastal regions. Fishermen expressed their concerns and requested the service if the Congress government came to power. Responding to these demands, Gandhi emphasized the need for action, urging Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to implement the service following the formation of the government.



Budget allocations for the fiscal year 2024-25 have now been made to support the purchase of the sea ambulance. The Fisheries Department is moving forward with plans to procure marine ambulances, with the boats expected to be operational in the coming months.

The sea ambulance service will operate from three ports along Karnataka's 320 km coastline: Mangalore in the Dakshina Kannada district, Malpe in Udupi district, and Tadadi port in Uttara Kannada district. The government has initiated the tender process to acquire three ambulances, investing approximately ₹7 crores in the project.

Designed primarily for medical emergencies, these sea ambulances will provide immediate assistance to fishermen and the public-facing health issues at sea. Each ambulance will have a designated medical staff and can transport up to five patients, delivering treatment on board. Additionally, essential medical equipment, including oxygen cylinders, will be available in each ambulance.



To ensure the ambulances meet the required standards, a monitoring committee will be established, led by the Additional Director of Fisheries based at Malpe Port. This committee will include representatives from the Fisheries College and the Joint Directors and Deputy Directors from Mangalore, Udupi, and Karwar. Their role will be to oversee the construction of the ambulances according to Fisheries Department regulations.

Moreover, these marine ambulances will be on standby during natural disasters and emergencies, such as cyclones, floods, and tsunamis. They will operate in coordination with forecasts from the Meteorological Department to provide timely assistance when needed.

