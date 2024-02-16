Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Karnataka Budget 2024: CM announces state's first sea-ambulance facility for aid of fishermen

    Karnataka government announces plans for the state's first sea ambulance to aid fishermen, alongside a Rs. 3,000 crore investment in the fisheries sector. Initiatives include a modern fish market, research centre, Aqua Parks, and skill development centres, aiming for industry modernization and improved support for fishermen.

    First Published Feb 16, 2024, 11:52 AM IST

    In a move aimed at strengthening the welfare of fishermen across Karnataka, the state government has announced plans to introduce the state's first sea ambulance. recognizing the importance of timely medical assistance for fishermen in emergencies. With an allocated budget of Rs. 7 crore, this initiative aims to facilitate the swift evacuation of fishermen in the event of health crises or accidents at sea, ensuring their safety and well-being.

    CM announced a comprehensive plan to invest Rs. 3,000 crore in the fisheries sector over the upcoming years. This substantial investment is set to pave the way for the all-round development of the fisheries industry, bringing forth a wave of modernization and support for those engaged in this vital sector. Under the ambitious scheme, several key initiatives are slated for implementation, each designed to uplift and empower the fishing community in various ways. Among the notable projects lined up is the establishment of a state-of-the-art fisheries research centre at Manki/Kasarkod in Honnavar taluk, aimed at fostering innovation and scientific advancement in the field.

    Furthermore, the government plans to inaugurate a modern fish market in Bhadravathi, providing fishermen with better infrastructure to sell their catch efficiently. Additionally, the introduction of Aqua Parks and the development of a well-equipped fishing harbour at Murudeshwar in Bhatkal Taluk is expected to enhance productivity and accessibility for fishermen across the region.

    One of the pivotal components of the government's strategy is the establishment of a new Inland Fisheries Skill Development Centre at Alamatti in Vijayapur district. This initiative seeks to equip fishermen with the necessary skills and training to thrive in the evolving landscape of the fisheries sector, ensuring sustainable livelihoods for generations to come. The state has announced increased compensation under the Matsya Asha Kiran scheme. The proposed raise from Rs. 1,500 to Rs. 3,000 for affected fishermen underscores the government's commitment to providing adequate support during periods of economic hardship.

