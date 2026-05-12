Heavy rain in Karnataka’s Chikkamagaluru uprooted a giant tree that crashed onto a house in Kalasa taluk. A family inside the home miraculously escaped unhurt, though the house suffered severe damage amid continuous rainfall.

Heavy rainfall late last night in Kalmaki Hinari village, located in Kalasa taluk of Chikkamagaluru district, left a local family homeless within moments. The region has been witnessing continuous and intense showers over the past few days, leading to waterlogging, weakened soil conditions, and an increased risk of tree falls across several areas. Residents have been living in constant anxiety as the weather shows no signs of easing.

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Most villagers were asleep inside their homes when the incident occurred, unaware of the danger building outside amid the heavy rain and strong winds.

Sudden Crash Shocks Villagers

In the middle of the night, a loud and terrifying crash jolted the entire village awake. The sound was so powerful that frightened residents rushed out of their homes, unsure of what had happened. Within moments, they were met with a shocking and distressing scene that revealed the extent of the damage caused by the storm.

Giant Tree Falls, But Family Survives

A massive tree was uprooted by the relentless rain and fell directly onto the house of a resident named Vanajakshi. The impact completely destroyed the roof and caused extensive damage to household belongings inside the home.

Incredibly, despite being inside the house at the time of the incident, the family escaped without any injuries. Although their lives were miraculously spared, they lost their home within seconds and were left without shelter.

Villagers Rush to Aid Stricken Family

Hearing the loud noise and realising the severity of the situation, nearby villagers immediately rushed to the spot to help and support the affected family. They assisted in clearing the debris and provided immediate help as the family tried to come to terms with the sudden loss.

Later, local officials also visited the site to inspect the damage and assess the situation. Preliminary assessments indicated significant structural damage to the house.

Growing Concern Over Dangerous Trees

The continuous heavy rain has left several other trees in the region weakened and unstable, raising serious safety concerns among residents. Villagers have urged the authorities to take immediate action to identify and remove such hazardous trees before further incidents occur.

They have also appealed for proper compensation for the affected family, who lost their home and belongings in the calamity.