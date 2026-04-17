In a shocking case from Tumakuru, skeletal remains of a missing woman, Yamuna (38), were found near NH-48 in Halanijagal. Police suspect murder linked to a past relationship. CCTV footage shows her last seen with the accused, who is absconding.

In a deeply disturbing incident reported from the Dabaspet police station limits in Tumakuru district, the skeletal remains of a woman who had been missing for several weeks were recovered from a field near National Highway-48 in Halanijagal village.

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The discovery has triggered a full-scale police investigation, with authorities suspecting foul play. The deceased has been identified as Yamuna (38), a resident of Basaveshwara Layout in Kyathsandra. She had been employed at a Reliance company near Halanijagal for the past six to seven months.

Yamuna, who had been married to Mallikarjun for 19 years and is survived by a son and a daughter, was reported missing after she failed to return home from work on March 21.

How the Case Unfolded?

According to police and family sources, Yamuna left for work on March 21 but did not return home that evening. Her husband, Mallikarjun, subsequently lodged a missing person complaint at the Kyathsandra police station after repeated attempts to trace her whereabouts failed.

Grim Discovery In A Field Near Halanijagal

The remains were discovered by Umesh, a landowner from Nandihalli village, when he visited his agricultural field to offer prayers at sacred stones located on the land. Upon noticing a skull in the field, he immediately alerted the police.

Skull, Bones, Bag And Identity Documents Recovered

Following the alert, teams from the Dabaspet and Kyathsandra police stations rushed to the spot. During the search, police recovered a skull, leg bones, a bag, clothes, a water bottle, a company identity card, and an Aadhaar card. These documents helped investigators confirm the identity of the deceased as Yamuna.

Illicit Relationship Angle Under Investigation

Preliminary investigations have raised suspicions of an illicit relationship angle. Family members have stated that Yamuna was previously in a relationship with Raghavendra from Kodigehalli village in Doddaballapur taluk, who is also from her husband’s native place. It is alleged that she had lived with him for around six to seven years before returning to her marital home. The family further claims that Raghavendra had been pressuring her to reunite and had allegedly issued threats to kill her, her husband, and their children if she refused.

CCTV Footage Provides Crucial Clue

Police investigations revealed that just two days before her disappearance, Yamuna had celebrated her birthday with her family on March 19. On March 21, she left for work as usual. Later that day, CCTV footage reportedly showed her walking along a road with Raghavendra, which has emerged as a key lead in the case.

Police Suspect Murder; Search On For Accused

Based on available evidence, police suspect that a dispute may have occurred between the two in the nearby field, leading to Yamuna’s alleged murder. A search operation has been launched to trace Raghavendra, who is currently absconding.

Senior Officers Visit Crime Scene

Senior police officials, including District SP Venkatesh Prasanna, DySP Jagadish, Inspectors Bharath Gowda, Girish, and Narendrababu, along with Sub-Inspectors Siddappa and Divya, visited the crime scene. A forensic team also examined the area as part of the ongoing investigation.