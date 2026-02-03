In Belagavi, Karnataka, a man was brutally hacked to death in public over a decade-old grudge linked to an alleged illicit relationship. The accused, Eerayya Mathapati, was arrested after calling police, and the body has been sent for post-mortem.

In a chilling incident that has sent shockwaves across Belagavi district in Karnataka, a man was brutally hacked to death in public over a decade-old grudge linked to an alleged illicit relationship. The murder, marked by extreme violence and disturbing post-crime behaviour by the accused, unfolded in full public view, leaving residents stunned by the sheer brutality of the act.

Savadatti Village Left In Shock

The gruesome incident occurred at Hoolikatti village in Savadatti taluk of Belagavi district. The victim has been identified as Basappa Hosamani (51), a resident of Basadoni village. The accused, Eerayya Mathapati, allegedly carried out the attack in the middle of the road, turning the area into a scene of horror. Villagers who witnessed the incident were left traumatised by the bloodshed.

Attacked With Machete, Stabbed 16 Times

According to police, the incident took place on Monday evening when Basappa Hosamani was walking along the road. The accused allegedly blocked his path and suddenly attacked him with a machete. Basappa reportedly had no chance to escape as he was stabbed and hacked 16 times, resulting in his death on the spot. The road was splattered with blood, sending shockwaves through the locality.

Accused Calls Police And Waits At Crime Scene

What further shocked residents was the conduct of the accused after committing the murder. Instead of fleeing, Eerayya Mathapati reportedly called the police himself, informed them of the crime, and asked to be taken into custody. Eyewitnesses said that until the police arrived, the accused stood near the body lying in the middle of the road, holding the machete—an act that many described as chilling and cinematic.

Old Grudge Linked To Alleged Illicit Relationship

Police sources revealed that the motive behind the murder is believed to be a long-standing personal grudge. The deceased allegedly had an illicit relationship with the accused’s mother and had reportedly eloped with her around 10 years ago. Although they later returned to the village, the incident is said to have deeply affected the accused, who allegedly felt humiliated in society and harboured resentment for years before carrying out the attack.

Accused Taken Into Custody, Case Registered

Following the incident, Savadatti police rushed to the spot and took the accused into custody. The body of the deceased has been sent for a post-mortem examination, and a murder case has been registered at the Savadatti police station. The incident has cast a pall of fear and silence over Hoolikatti village, where residents are still grappling with the aftermath of the violent crime.