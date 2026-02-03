A school teacher in Chitradurga, Karnataka, has been arrested for allegedly sexually harassing six female students at a private school linked to a prestigious mutt. The case has been registered under the POCSO Act.

A shocking incident has come to light in Bharamasagara village of Chitradurga taluk, where a teacher at a private school affiliated with a prestigious mutt is facing serious allegations of sexually harassing female students. The accused, who was entrusted with the responsibility of educating children, is alleged to have misused his position, triggering outrage among parents and the local community.

Misdeed By Calling Students To a Separate Room

According to the complaint, the accused teacher, Ranganna, allegedly instructed around six female students to enter a separate room, where he reportedly sexually harassed them. Upon learning of the allegations, the school management acted swiftly, treating the matter with utmost seriousness and immediately initiating legal action against the accused.

Complaint Filed By School Management

In a move aimed at safeguarding the interests of the students, the school’s administrative committee approached the Bharamasagara police station and formally lodged a complaint against Ranganna. Acting promptly on the complaint, the police detained the accused teacher and have begun interrogating him as part of the investigation.

Case Registered Under POCSO Act

A case has been registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act at the Bharamasagara police station. Senior police officials have visited the school and are recording statements from the victimised students. The incident has sent shockwaves across Chitradurga, raising serious concerns about the safety of children in educational institutions.

The growing number of cases involving sexual assault by teachers has alarmed parents, challenging the long-held belief that children are safe within school premises. Authorities have assured that strict action will be taken in accordance with the law.