A camera installed by the Forest Department for tiger census work has been stolen from Muthodi Sanctuary in Bhadra Tiger Reserve, Karnataka. The incident has raised concerns over forest security, and police have launched an investigation into the theft.

In a concerning incident that has raised serious questions about forest security and wildlife monitoring, cameras installed by the Forest Department for the tiger census have been stolen from the Muthodi Sanctuary in the Bhadra Tiger Reserve in Chikkamagaluru. The equipment, used for critical wildlife tracking and census work, has triggered alarm among forest officials and conservationists, highlighting possible lapses in the protection of sensitive forest zones.

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The theft has not only disrupted ongoing tiger census activities but has also raised concerns over the safety of wildlife monitoring infrastructure within protected areas.

Forest Officials File Complaint

According to forest officials, the cameras were functioning normally until May 4. However, on May 5, they were found missing from the installed location. The total value of the stolen equipment is estimated at ₹40,000.

Deputy Range Forest Officer Yaseen Basha said the theft was discovered during a routine patrol conducted along with Forest Guard Nandeesh. Following the discovery, a complaint was immediately lodged at Mallandur Police Station, and an investigation was initiated.

Officials confirmed that the cameras had been installed with proper permissions as part of the tiger census exercise.

Security Lapse Under Scrutiny

The fact that the cameras were stolen despite being installed in a protected forest area has raised concerns over a possible security lapse. The incident has prompted questions about how unauthorised individuals were able to access the sanctuary premises.

Forest officials are now reviewing security arrangements in the region to prevent similar incidents in the future.

Suspicion Of Poaching Or Smuggling Activity

The theft has also sparked suspicion among locals and forest authorities that wildlife poachers or timber smugglers may be involved. Investigators are examining all possible angles, including unauthorised entry into the sanctuary and potential organised activity behind the incident.

Authorities are also assessing whether the theft was intended to disrupt wildlife monitoring efforts in the reserve.

Investigation Intensified To Trace Culprits

The Forest Department has stepped up efforts to trace those responsible for the theft and recover the missing equipment. Police are also assisting in the investigation to identify how the intruders managed to enter a restricted forest zone.

Meanwhile, conservationists and members of the public have expressed concern over the incident, stressing the importance of stronger protection measures for wildlife monitoring systems. The theft has once again highlighted the need for enhanced security in protected forest areas like Muthodi Sanctuary.