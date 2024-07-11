Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Karnataka: 21-year-old BVB engineering college student commits suicide over online gaming loss in Hubballi

    In Hubballi, Karnataka, Rakesh Srishail Jambaladinni, a 21-year-old student of BVB College, tragically took his own life in his hostel room in Shirdi Nagar. Allegedly driven by losses from online gaming, he was discovered hanging from a ceiling fan. Police are investigating the incident, including his gaming activities, for further insights.

    Karnataka BVB engineering college student commits suicide over online gaming loss in Hubballi vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Jul 11, 2024, 11:13 AM IST

    In a tragic incident in Hubballi, Karnataka, a 21-year-old student of BVB College, identified as Rakesh Srishail Jambaladinni, was found dead in his hostel room in Shirdi Nagar. He allegedly took his own life by hanging from a ceiling fan, reportedly due to losses incurred in online gaming.

    Rakesh, a sixth-semester BE student, lived in the hostel where the incident occurred. The discovery was made when hostel staff noticed the grim scene and rushed him to the hospital, but unfortunately, he succumbed before medical assistance could be rendered.

    Neha Hiremath murder: 'Fight Krodha, Kamma until you kill it' - Hubballi student's message to men (WATCH)

    According to sources, Rakesh had been deeply involved in online gaming, a habit that reportedly led to significant financial losses. Police Commissioner Sasikumar visited the hostel to investigate the incident personally, emphasizing the seriousness of the matter.

    Hubballi horror: CID to probe Neha Hiremath murder case, special court to be set up - Karnataka CM

    "We are looking into all aspects, including Rakesh's gaming activities and the circumstances leading to his tragic decision," Commissioner Sasikumar stated during his visit to the scene.

    The investigation into Rakesh Jambaladinni's death is ongoing, with authorities expected to provide further updates as more details emerge.

    Last Updated Jul 11, 2024, 11:13 AM IST
