Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Karnataka BJP announces Poojari as LoP, Bellad Dy LoP in Assembly: Strategic moves for 2024 Lok Sabha election

    In a strategic move ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has announced key appointments, solidifying its leadership in both the Legislative Council and Assembly in Karnataka. The BJP has named Senior leader Kota Shrinivas Poojari as the Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the Legislative Council, and Arvind Bellad, MLA from Hubballi-Dharwad West, as the Deputy LoP in the Assembly. 

    Karnataka BJP announces Poojari as LoP, Bellad Dy LoP in Assembly: Strategic moves for 2024 Lok Sabha elections
    Author
    Srishti ms
    First Published Dec 26, 2023, 12:14 PM IST

    These appointments follow the recent designation of former Deputy Chief Minister R. Ashoka as the LoP in the Assembly. The BJP, under the guidance of state president B.Y. Vijayendra, revealed the new appointments, emphasising the directive from national president JP Nadda. According to Vijayendra, these leaders, including Deputy LoP Arvind Bellad and others, are poised to be the voice of the people and champions of democratic values.  The party's Chief Whip in the Legislative Council will be N Ravi Kumar , with Sunil Vallyapure as Deputy LoP. 
    Also Read: 'No bid for CM or DCM post': Karnataka Minister Satish Jarakiholi clarifies amid speculations

    In the Assembly, Doddanagouda G. Patil has been appointed as the Chief Whip. The decision to appoint a seasoned leader like Kota Shrinivas Poojari as LoP in the Council reflects a calculated move, considering his prior effectiveness in the role from July 2018 to July 2019. Poojari, known for his political acumen and previous tenure as a minister in the BJP government, brings experience and a measured approach to the leadership position. 

    The party's emphasis on young and experienced leaders is apparent, aligning with the objective of presenting a dynamic and capable team for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Sources suggest that the party's focus in these appointments is on a blend of young and experienced leaders who are eager to prove their mettle.

    BJP central leaders have appreciated the selection process, led by B.Y Vijayendra, for its clarity of thought and strategic alignment with the party's interests. The new team of party office-bearers and legislative leaders is poised to play a pivotal role for the BJP in the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections. 

    Last Updated Dec 26, 2023, 12:14 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Christmas rush in Karnataka: Over 40,000 tourists visited Mysuru Zoo during festive season vkp

    Christmas rush in Karnataka: Over 40,000 tourists visited Mysuru Zoo during festive season

    Sabarimala strife: Outrage among Kannadigas over deplorable conditions; Calls for urgent action

    Sabarimala strife: Outrage among Kannadigas over deplorable conditions; Calls for urgent action

    Karnataka: Congress party's 5th guarantee, 'Yuvanidhi' scheme, to launch today; check eligibility vkp

    Karnataka: Congress party's 5th guarantee, ‘Yuvanidhi’ scheme, to launch today; check eligibility

    'No bid for CM or DCM post': Karnataka Minister Satish Jarakiholi clarifies amid speculations

    'No bid for CM or DCM post': Karnataka Minister Satish Jarakiholi clarifies amid speculations

    Accident near Madavara NICE toll claims two lives, three injured at Nelamangala in Bengaluru

    Accident near Madavara NICE toll claims two lives, three injured at Nelamangala in Bengaluru

    Recent Stories

    Sabarimala Mandala Pooja 2023: Know date, timing, history, significance, celebrations and more rkn

    Sabarimala Mandala Pooja 2023: Know date, timing, history, significance, celebrations and more

    'Why was Manipur Bishop not invited...' Congress on PM Modi's Christmas feast anr

    'Why was Manipur Bishop not invited...' Congress on PM Modi's Christmas feast

    Sara Ali Khan celebrates Christmas with parents Saif, Amrita; Kriti spends the day with Kartik Aaryan ATG

    Sara Ali Khan celebrates Christmas with parents Saif, Amrita; Kriti spends the day with Kartik Aaryan

    PM Modi celebrates Veer Bal Diwas, honors Sikh martyrs at Bharat Mandapam (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi celebrates Veer Bal Diwas, honors Sikh martyrs at Bharat Mandapam (WATCH)

    AUS vs PAK, 2nd Test: Video of Shaheen Afridi sledging Marnus Labuschagne during fiery spell goes viral snt

    AUS vs PAK, 2nd Test: Video of Shaheen Afridi sledging Marnus Labuschagne during fiery spell goes viral

    Recent Videos

    Kho Gaye Hum Kahan': Siddhanth Chaturvedi engage in fun banter with friends post special screening (Watch) SHG

    'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan': Siddhanth Chaturvedi engage in fun banter with friends post special screening (Watch)

    Video Icon
    Tamil Nadu floods: IAF helicopters come to the rescue (WATCH)

    Tamil Nadu floods: IAF helicopters join relief ops (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    NATO Christmas hunt in Finland's thick forests (WATCH)

    NATO's Christmas hunt in Finland's thick forests (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Brand Bengaluru exposed: Another white-topping road collapses near Ulsoor Lake, Traffic diverted (WATCH) vkp

    Brand Bengaluru exposed: Another white-topping road collapses near Ulsoor Lake, Traffic diverted (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Meet Captain Fatima Wasim, the first woman medical officer posted at world's highesr battlefield Siachen

    Meet Captain Fatima Wasim, the 1st woman medical officer posted at world’s highest battlefield Siachen (WATCH)

    Video Icon