    Its Bengaluru traffic, again! Viral video shows even trains can't escape jam, meme fest explodes (WATCH)

    A viral video shows a train stuck in Bengaluru's notorious traffic at Munnekolala railway crossing, highlighting the city's severe congestion issues. The incident sparked humorous reactions online, with many calling for better traffic management, especially around busy areas like the Outer Ring Road.

    Just Bengaluru things Traffic halts Train midway hilarious reactions go viral WATCH vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Sep 25, 2024, 6:29 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 25, 2024, 6:35 PM IST

    Bengaluru's notorious traffic has hit a new low—or perhaps a new high—when even a train got caught up in the congestion. In a video that has gone viral, a train was seen stuck in the middle of a chaotic traffic scene at the Munnekolala railway crossing near Outer Ring Road. With vehicles clogging the tracks, the train was left stranded, unable to move forward, turning what is usually a road problem into a rail problem.

    Train meets Traffic congestion

    The video, posted by Instagram user Sudhir Chakravarthi, captured the bizarre situation. The train, which had approached the open railway gate, was forced to halt as vehicles were lined up across the tracks. Normally, railway gates close to allow a train to pass, but this time, it remained open due to the gridlock, trapping the train in Bengaluru’s infamous traffic chaos.

    Another Bengaluru road rage: Biker hurls abuses at driver, damages car near Indiranagar metro (WATCH)

    Chakravarthi humorously captioned the video, “Just Bengaluru things. Not just me or you, Even Trains are not safe that they can't escape from Bengaluru Traffic.” His post resonated with countless netizens who experience the city’s traffic gridlock daily, quickly garnering reactions full of both amusement and frustration.

    Many viewers took to the comment section to share their tales of traffic woes in the Munnekolala area. One user commented, “This is the Munnekolala railway crossing—life is becoming increasingly difficult around here. The traffic is horrible every day, and the authorities need to step in to manage it better.”

    Another chimed in, “I face this same traffic every morning! It’s so bad near the gate that vehicles block all directions. Can’t believe even the train couldn’t get through!”

    Locals say that the traffic in the area is always bad, but this incident involving a train is a first. For some, it feels like a perfect metaphor for Bengaluru’s traffic problem, where no mode of transportation is spared, not even railways.

    Humorous reactions flooded:

    As expected, the internet was quick to turn this unusual event into a meme fest. One joke doing the rounds is that the loco pilot of the train probably opened Google Maps to search for a detour. Another post suggested, “Next up: Bangalore airport traffic jams, because why not?”

    With the video spreading across various platforms, people from other parts of the country were stunned to see the extent of Bengaluru’s traffic issues. Some even speculated that it wouldn’t be long before planes would also be seen stuck in mid-air traffic above the city.

    Bengaluru: Car overturns on Electronic City flyover while making way for Ambulance; Video goes viral (WATCH)

    Bengaluru has long been infamous for its traffic jams, with the Outer Ring Road being one of the worst-affected areas. Commuters often spend hours stuck in gridlock, especially during peak times. Munnekolala, located near this busy route, is no stranger to such traffic chaos.

    However, this incident has brought attention to the worsening condition of traffic management in the city. While this particular train was halted, it remains unclear if it was directly due to the traffic jam or some technical issue, but the coincidence was enough to stir reactions across social media.

