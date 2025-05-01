Karnataka Minister Santosh Lad, who helped bring back victims of the Pahalgam terror attack, questioned the Centre over security lapses. He praised locals for aiding tourists and criticised the PM’s silence on the incident.

The recent terror attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir, has shocked the entire nation. Two tourists from Karnataka lost their lives in the incident. In response, the Karnataka state government appointed Labour Minister Santosh Lad to bring back the bodies, the victims' families, and other stranded tourists. Minister Lad successfully completed this task, even using his own funds. Afterward, he launched a strong criticism of the central BJP government. In an exclusive conversation with Kannadaprabha, Minister Lad spoke about the incident and its aftermath.

You went to Kashmir to bring back the bodies of the victims and safely return the people from Karnataka. What was your experience?

I reached Kashmir the morning after the incident and went directly to the hospital where the bodies and their families were. The atmosphere was filled with grief, fear, and anxiety. The cries of the victims' families were heart-wrenching. Seeing them, I too was in sorrow and fear. People from several states were present, and we searched for our people. Our first priority was to send the bodies to their respective hometowns.

What did the families of the deceased share with you?

I spoke to many people, and the concern was common: the fear of being targeted. The attack in Pahalgam was not just an attack on individuals but an attack on the nation. It's a tragic event. Around 2,000 tourists were there, and it was the local people who ensured their safety. Locals carried children down the hills in their arms; some even carried people on their backs or on horses. They said it would take at least two hours for the army or security forces to reach Baisaran. Despite the chaos, no thefts were reported, and not a single chain or purse was snatched. Locals provided free taxi services, accommodation, and food. These stories must reach the public.

You mentioned a security lapse. Could you elaborate?

Yes, there was definitely a security lapse. There wasn't a single security guard in uniform present in Baisaran. Tourists told me there were no security checks either. This is surprising because Kashmir is known for its high-security protocols, especially in places like Srinagar. In today's time, there are drone cameras, Aadhaar cards to identify individuals, face recognition cameras, CCTV cameras, and all kinds of technology. How did the attackers get through? Isn't that a security failure?

Some say the Congress is politicising the terror attack. Your response?

If someone trespasses into your house, you question your security guard, right? Similarly, when a terrorist attack occurs, we must question those responsible for national security. Who else should we ask? It is our duty to ask how the terrorists reached there, how they carried out the attack, and why security forces took so long to respond. These are legitimate questions. When 2,000 people were at a tourist spot, couldn't even one security guard be posted there? A woman publicly questioned the home minister. We’re asking the same thing. But instead of addressing these questions, people are accusing us of politicising the issue. BJP leaders and national media are pushing that narrative to shift focus.

Is the BJP politicising responsibility for the attack?

The Prime Minister was abroad at the time and didn’t visit Jammu & Kashmir even after returning. He skipped the all-party meeting and instead went to Bihar to deliver a speech. He didn't offer condolences or observe mourning. Meanwhile, the IPL match and other entertainment went on as usual. Those who raise questions are personally targeted, and their photos are edited to defame them.

Hasn’t the central government taken strict measures against Pakistan?

We fully support any steps taken by the Centre to ensure national security and take action against terrorism. We will stand by such decisions.

Do you think terrorism can ever be fully eradicated?

Even a country as secure as the United States experienced the 9/11 Twin Towers attack. To truly counter terrorism, governments, armed forces, and police must work in close coordination. Terrorist incidents have happened under all governments. When Parliament was attacked, the then Prime Minister addressed the nation. But after the Pahalgam attack, PM Modi remained silent. Why the reluctance to speak?

Why are you often assigned to coordinate relief efforts during such crises?

I consider myself fortunate. If someone else had been given the responsibility, they would have done it just as well. But when the Chief Minister entrusted me with the task, I took it up with a sense of duty and humanity. I’m grateful for the trust of the government and the people of Karnataka.

You spent your own money to bring back the bodies and tourists. Doesn’t the government have funds for such emergencies?

The situation was urgent. Whom could I ask for money at 3 AM? I didn’t wait. I used my own funds and will not ask the government for reimbursement. I did it out of humanity.

Some party leaders claim the attackers didn’t identify the victims by religion before shooting. What is your stance?

I’m not sure in what context those statements were made. I don’t want to comment on that.

Why did you say Prime Minister Modi is silent?

Before coming to power, Modi spoke on everything: the economy, fuel prices, corruption, employment, and security. What happened to those concerns now? Why isn’t he speaking today the way he did then? After 11 years in power, is there no commitment to those words?

Shouldn’t lessons have been learnt from previous attacks like Pulwama?

Exactly. What measures were taken post-Pulwama? There was a huge lapse in security then too. The government should’ve strengthened its systems for the safety of both civilians and security personnel. Due to these lapses, 26 innocent lives have been lost in Pahalgam.

Congress says the BJP is diverting attention. How so?

Since 2014, there have been 14 terror attacks in India. This one is part of a broader pattern of global terrorism. But instead of addressing the root issues, the BJP government brings up distractions. They used the Hindenburg report on Adani and personal attacks on Rahul Gandhi to divert public anger. They’re trying to shift focus and avoid accountability.