Delhi: Terrorists who attacked tourists in Pahalgam used Chinese communication systems. The NIA found that the satellite phone used for communication, among other devices, was Chinese-made. The NIA discovered that the terrorists used Chinese satellite phones and several banned Chinese mobile applications in India to communicate with each other. The NIA located the Chinese satellite phone's position in Pahalgam on April 22.

A year and a half ago, the terrorists who carried out the attack in Pahalgam crossed the border fence into India. They lived in the forest. The investigation revealed that they deceived Indian agencies and communicated in this way. It was in this investigation that it was discovered that the equipment of the Chinese National Space Agency was used. Investigative agencies clarify this based on the evidence obtained from Pahalgam.

Following the Chinese attack in Galwan in 2020, many of the Chinese mobile applications currently used by terrorists were banned in India. These applications are very difficult to hack. As end-to-end encrypted applications, communication between the sender and receiver will be secure. Therefore, terrorists have been using Chinese applications for mutual communication. India banned it after discovering this. Along with this, all these apps use steganography technology. Messages can be hidden inside photos and videos using technology. This is also difficult to detect. Apps regularly change their radio frequency as well. This is a challenge for investigators.



