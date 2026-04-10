A landslide at Hulikal Ghat in Shivamogga killed three workers engaged in road work and injured four others. Authorities have closed a major highway as a precaution. Rescue teams recovered the victims, and traffic has been diverted via alternative routes.

A massive landslide in Shivamogga district has sent shockwaves across the state, claiming the lives of three workers and leaving four others injured. The tragic incident occurred at Hulikal Ghat, also known as Balebare Ghat, near Nagara in Hosanagara taluk, when a portion of a hill suddenly collapsed. The workers were engaged in constructing a concrete retaining wall when the landslide struck and buried them under debris.

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Injured Shifted, Highway Closed

The injured were immediately rushed to hospitals in Nagara and Manipal for treatment. Following the incident, authorities have completely banned vehicular movement on State Highway 52, a key route connecting Shivamogga with Udupi and Dakshina Kannada.

Hulikal Ghat Route Closed

The Hulikal Ghat route has been closed until further orders. District Collector Gurulinga Kavalimath issued the directive in view of safety concerns following the landslide. The road serves as a crucial link between the coastal and central regions of Karnataka, and its closure has led to significant traffic disruption. The district administration has advised motorists to use alternative routes via Agumbe Ghat in Tirthahalli or the Nittur–Nagodi Ghat in Hosanagara taluk.

Victims Identified

The tragedy occurred near the first hairpin bend below the Chandikamba temple. The workers were part of a ₹5 crore project to construct a retaining wall, undertaken by contractor Chandrashekhar. During the initial rescue operation, two bodies were recovered and identified as Raghu (37), the site supervisor, and Raju (30), a worker.

The search operation continued late into the night. At around 3 am, the body of the third victim, Shabbir (40) from Haveri district, was recovered by teams from the SDRF, the fire brigade, and the police. The bodies have been shifted to the mortuary at Nagara hospital.

Rescue Operation Underway

Fire and emergency services personnel, SDRF teams, and local residents launched a large-scale rescue operation immediately after the incident. Their coordinated efforts helped locate and recover the victims from the debris.

MLA Visits Site, Expresses Grief

Former Home Minister and local MLA Araga Jnanendra visited the accident site to assess the situation. He interacted with officials and local leaders and later visited the hospital to enquire about the condition of the injured.

Expressing his condolences, he said the incident was a tragic loss and assured that the government would stand by the families of the deceased during this difficult time.

Call for Stronger Safety Measures

The incident has once again highlighted the importance of strict safety measures at construction sites, especially in vulnerable areas such as hilly terrain. Residents have urged the authorities to enforce stringent precautions to prevent such accidents in the future.