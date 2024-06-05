‘Have won from people’s blessings, not from doing any Yajna': Mandya JDS MP, former K’taka CM HD Kumaraswamy

JD(S) state president Kumaraswamy credits alliance with BJP and party workers for victory, dismissing superstition. He expresses gratitude to Mandya voters and pledges to tackle the Cauvery water dispute. Acknowledges Modi's significant role. Emphasizes determination despite post-poll fluctuations and vows to follow Devegowda's guidance in resolving the issue.

Janata Dal (Secular) state president HD Kumaraswamy declared that the JD(S) victory in two seats, including the Bengaluru Rural constituency, was due to the people's blessings and the hard work of JD(S)-BJP alliance workers, not because of any "Bhairavi Yaga."

After the results of the Mandya constituency were announced on Tuesday, Kumaraswamy stated, "We have not won by slaughtering any sheep, goat, or buffalo. We have won with the hard work of our activists." He criticized Congress, pointing out that its candidates had lost in the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister's constituencies.



Reflecting on comments made by the Chief Minister, Kumaraswamy said, "The Chief Minister had said that the fact that the sun and the moon exist is as true as the fact that Kumaraswamy is defeated. Now let's see if the sun rises or not according to him." He expressed gratitude towards the people of Mandya, who he said had supported him despite Congress misusing power and spreading money. "Mandya, which gave me political power, never left my hand," he said emotionally.

Modi’s role is huge

Kumaraswamy acknowledged the support given to the JD(S)-BJP alliance by the people of Karnataka. He praised the tireless efforts of the workers and leaders from both parties. "Prime Minister Modi has worked hard for this victory over the last two and a half months, covering the entire country. His role in the success of the NDA was huge," he added.

Despite some fluctuations in post-poll results, which he attributed to Congress propaganda and invisible forces working against them, Kumaraswamy emphasized that he would not complain.



Resolving Cauvery issue

Speaking to reporters in Mandya after the victory, Kumaraswamy pledged to make sincere efforts to solve the century-old Cauvery water dispute as the district MP. "I will seek advice from Devegowda on how to find a solution to the Cauvery River water problem. I hope to follow his guidance and dedicate my efforts to resolving this issue," he said.

