    Mandya Election Results 2024 LIVE: Karnataka former CM HD Kumaraswamy leading against INC's Venkataramegowda

    The Mandya Lok Sabha constituency in Karnataka, known as Janata Dal (Secular)'s stronghold, had elections on April 26, 2024, with an impressive 81.67% voter turnout. Key candidates include Venkataramegowda (INC) and former CM HD Kumaraswamy (JD(S)). In 2019, Sumalatha Ambareesh won, while in 2014, C.s.puttaraju emerged victorious for JD(S).

    First Published Jun 4, 2024, 6:15 AM IST

    The Mandya Lok Sabha constituency in Karnataka is known as the stronghold of the Janata Dal (Secular) party in Karnataka. The voting for the Mandya Lok Sabha constituency took place in the second phase of the Lok Sabha elections 2024 on April 26, 2024. The voter turnout was a staggering 81.67%. The counting of votes began on Tuesday at 8 am on June 04, 2024. The key candidates for Mandya Lok Sabha constituency are,

    • Venkataramegowda (Star Chandru) - Indian National Congress
    • Karnataka former CM HD Kumaraswamy - Janata Dal (Secular)

    Latest trends are showing that former CM HD Kumaraswamy is leading against INC's Venkataramegowda (Star Chandru).

     

    2019 Lok Sabha election results:

    In the 2019 Mandya Lok Sabha elections, Sumalatha Ambareesh won with 7,03,660 votes, securing a 51.02% vote share, defeating Nikhil Kumaraswamy from Janata Dal (Secular), who received 5,77,784 votes with a vote share of 41.89%. M.l. Shashikumar, an independent candidate, received 18,323 votes, constituting 1.33% of the vote share.

    2014 Lok Sabha election results:

    In the 2014 Mandya Lok Sabha elections, C.s.puttaraju from Janata Dal (Secular) emerged as the winner with 5,24,370 votes, securing a 44.19% vote share. He defeated  Sandalwood actress Ramya aka Divya Spandana from the Indian National Congress, who received 5,18,852 votes, making up 43.73% of the vote share. Prof. B.shivalingaiah from the Bharatiya Janata Party secured 86,993 votes, constituting 7.33% of the vote share.

    Last Updated Jun 4, 2024, 10:41 AM IST
