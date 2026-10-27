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Bengaluru Metro: Supreme Court Clears BMRCL Work in Hebbal, ₹20.31 Crore Deposited for Land Acquisition
The Supreme Court has allowed BMRCL to proceed with Bengaluru Metro’s Blue Line work in Hebbal. Around 1 acre and 26.5 guntas of land has been handed over, while ₹20.31 crore has been deposited towards land acquisition compensation.
Supreme Court Allows BMRCL to Proceed With Blue Line Construction
The Supreme Court on Monday allowed the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) to proceed with construction work on its Blue Line project.
The bench clarified that the previously issued status quo order does not prevent the corporation from continuing the construction activities.
Supreme Court Bench Hears Arguments on Bengaluru Metro Blue Line Project
A bench comprising Justices Sanjay Kumar and Sanjeev Sachdeva passed the order after hearing arguments from Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, who appeared on behalf of the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL).
The bench expressed hope that the Blue Line project would help ease traffic congestion in Bengaluru.
Land Acquisition and Compensation for Bengaluru Metro Project
Of the land acquired for the Lakeview Tourism Project, approximately 1 acre and 26½ guntas in Hebbal village has been handed over to the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL).
An amount exceeding ₹20.31 crore has been deposited with the Karnataka Industrial Areas Development Board (KIADB) towards land acquisition compensation.
Airport Interchange Facility And 84 Percent Work Done
The project will provide an interchange with the Airport Line, which is planned to connect K.R. Puram to Kempegowda International Airport via Hebbal.
The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) has completed approximately 84% of the construction work on this corridor.
June 2027 Deadline Set For Project Completion
The petition stated that the project, which commenced in January 2022, is scheduled to open to the public by June 2027. It also warned that any delay could result in significant financial losses to the state exchequer.
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