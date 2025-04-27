Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara mourned the demise of former ISRO Chief K Kasturirangan, calling him one of India's finest scientists and lauding his contributions to satellite technology and education policy.

"He was one of the most outstanding scientists that represented the scientific community in India... He was a frontrunner in terms of contributing to satellite technology in ISRO. All this has happened because of his dedication and contribution," Parameshwara said speaking to the media.

The Karnataka Home Minister also paid condolences to the family.

"I pay my condolences, and I pray the Almighty to give strength to the family of Kasturirangan," he further stated.

Former ISRO chairman Krishnaswamy Kasturirangan passed away in Bengaluru on Friday at the age of 84. His body will be kept in Raman Research Institute (RRI) for paying last respects on Sunday, from 10 am- 12 pm.

A recipient of Padma Shri, Padma Bhushan, and Padma Vibhushan, Dr K Kasturirangan served as the chairman of ISRO for nine years from 1994 to 2003. He had also served as a member of the Rajya Sabha (2003-09) and a member of the Planning Commission of India. He played a key role in shaping India's education policy as the chairman of the committee that drafted the National Education Policy 2020.

Speaking on the TCS World 10K Elite Men's race, Parameshwara said that he believed the high volume of participation represented a generation of people who are "sportive".

"More than 30 thousand people participated in it. It has become one of the world's biggest events, which has also got a gold standard. This not only represents Bengaluru, but it also represents the generation that is sportive and would like to participate in this kind of event. It sends out a message of peace and harmony in the society," Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara told reporters.

Parameshwara graced the event with his presence on Sunday and flagged off the Elite Men's race. Along with Parameshwara, MLA Harris, and other dignitaries also attended the event, which features 30,000-plus participants.