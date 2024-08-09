BREAKING: ED raids KIADB offices in Bengaluru, Dharwad over alleged fraud in land acquisition

The Enforcement Directorate has raided KIADB offices in Bengaluru and Dharwad, investigating a multi-crore fraud involving land acquisition. Officials are accused of embezzling funds through double payments and fake bank accounts. The scandal, exposed by Asianet Suvarna News, implicated IDBI Bank.

In a high-profile operation, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has conducted raids on the Karnataka Industrial Areas Development Board (KIADB) offices in both Bengaluru and Dharwad. The raids are part of an investigation into a multi-crore fraud case involving land acquisition processes.

The ED's crackdown began with a raid on the KIADB office located at Manila Bhavan in Bengaluru and expanded to the Dharwad land acquisition office. Officials have been accused of embezzling hundreds of crores under the guise of land acquisition, specifically targeting projects like the Hubli Airport and areas in Kelageri and Mummigatti villages.

Reports indicate that the fraud involved double payment for the same land, with compensation being claimed twice. The scheme also included opening fake bank accounts in the names of farmers, through which money was siphoned off. Notably, IDBI Bank was implicated, with 24 fake accounts being opened at a single branch to facilitate the financial misconduct.

The scandal came to light following an exposé by Asianet Suvarna News, which revealed the illegal activities associated with land acquisition and compensation processes.

