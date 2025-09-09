AKannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa, jailed in Bengaluru’s Parappana Agrahara prison over the Renukaswamy murder case, pleaded in court saying, “Give me poison.” He awaits a decision on his transfer to Ballari jail.

Bengaluru: Actor Darshan Thoogudeepa, one of Sandalwood’s biggest stars, is currently lodged in Bengaluru’s Parappana Agrahara Central Prison in connection with the Chitradurga Renukaswamy murder case. In a shocking turn of events, Darshan reportedly expressed deep distress during a court appearance via video conference, pleading, “I haven’t seen daylight in jail. Please give me poison.” His emotional outburst has drawn attention to his conditions in prison and his ongoing legal battle.

Transfer To Ballari Jail?

A decision regarding Darshan’s potential transfer to Ballari Jail is expected today. Prison authorities had filed a petition seeking his transfer, citing administrative reasons. The 64th Sessions Court has reserved its order after hearing the petition.

The transfer plea involves five accused, including Darshan, Lakshman, Nagaraj, Jagadish, and Pradosh. An official order on the transfer is likely by this evening.

Darshan’s Plea For Basic Amenities

Darshan had earlier filed a petition requesting basic amenities in jail, including a bed and pillow. Allegations surfaced that he is being denied even the minimum facilities guaranteed under the jail manual.

He also sought permission to procure necessary items at his own expense. However, this request has faced strong opposition, with arguments that no special privileges should be granted to him. The court has reserved its order on this petition as well.

Court Proceedings And Upcoming Trial

All accused, including Darshan and Pavithra Gowda, appeared before the court today via video conference from jail. The court is expected to frame charges tomorrow, after which the trial will begin.

Meanwhile, two major orders are pending: one on the transfer petition and another on Darshan’s request for a bed and pillow. Both decisions are expected by 3 pm today. A petition to drop certain charges may also be filed shortly.

Darshan’s Desperate Words

During the video conference hearing, Darshan expressed his frustration and despair. He reportedly said:

“I haven’t seen daylight, it’s infested with bed bugs, I don’t get anything I ask for here. Please, issue an order from the court. They say I need a court order for everything. So, please just give me poison, issue an order from the court for that.”