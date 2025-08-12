M Chinnaswamy Stadium may lose hosting rights for Women’s World Cup 2025 due to safety concerns after a stampede. KSCA missed police approval deadline set by BCCI, putting scheduled matches at risk. Alternative venues are now under consideration.

Bengaluru’s iconic M Chinnaswamy Stadium might lose its right to host the matches of the upcoming Women’s World Cup 2025, which will begin on September 30. Bengaluru has been picked as one of the four venues by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to host the matches of the prestigious tournament, with Sri Lanka being the co-host for the match between India and Pakistan.

However, M Chinnaswamy Stadium might not host any matches after Justice John Michael Cunha Commission submitted a report to the Karnataka Government, raising concerns about the venue hosting large-scale events following the tragic stampede that took place outside the stadium during the Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s maiden IPL celebrations, claiming the lives of 11 people.

As per the report by India Today, the Karnataka Government refused to grant permission to the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) to hold any matches at M Chinnaswamy Stadium after safety issues were raised by the commission, which investigated the Bengaluru stampede, which grabbed national attention.

KSCA fails to secure police approvals

Following the security concerns raised by the Justice John Michael Cunha Commission over the hosting of major events at the M Chinnaswamy, the doubts were further compounded about organizing the Women’s World Cup matches at Bengaluru’s iconic cricket stadium.

According to ESPN Cricinfo, Karnataka State Cricket Association missed the 10th August deadline set by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to secure the approvals of police and authorities to host the matches of the marquee event at M Chinnaswamy Stadium. There were already doubts about Bengaluru hosting the matches after the safety concerns report surfaced.

M Chinnaswamy Stadium was scheduled to host four group stage matches, including the tournament opener between India and Sri Lanka on September 30, England and South Africa on October 3, and Bangladesh on October 26. The venue was also listed to host the second semifinal of the Women’s World Cup 2025 on October 25.

As per the report by ESPN Cricinfo, the Bengaluru Police Commissioner’s officer had not granted permission to the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) to host the matches of the tournament at M Chinnaswamy Stadium when ICC President Jay Shah inaugurated ‘50 Days To Go’ for the Women’s World Cup 2025 with a trophy unveiling event in Mumbai.

BCCI and ICC to take a call in a week

A month before the commencement of the Women’s World Cup 2025, the venues that are hosting matches need to be handed over to the International Cricket Council (ICC). However, the M Chinnaswamy Stadium has not yet received permission from either the Karnataka Government or Bengaluru to organize the matches.

Given the unresolved safety concerns and the lack of necessary approvals from local authorities, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and ICC are expected to make a final decision within the next week on an alternative venue to replace M Chinnaswamy Stadium for hosting the Women’s World Cup 2025 matches.

Meanwhile, the ongoing Maharaja Trophy T20 was shifted to Mysuru from Bengaluru despite KSCA being willing to conduct the tournament behind closed doors.

If not Chinnaswamy, then where?

Since M Chinnaswamy Stadium is unlikely to host the matches of the Women’s World Cup 2025, the big question is which venue will step in to fill the void.

As per the report by ESPN Cricinfo, Thiruvananthanapuram’s Greenfields Stadium has been mooted as an alternative to host Bengaluru matches. However, the Greenfields Stadium is set to host the Kerala Cricket League from August 21 and September 7. The tournament will conclude three weeks before the Women’s World Cup opener, and the Kerala Cricket Association has a backup plan if the KCL is moved to another venue.

The decision is expected to be taken within a week by the BCCI and ICC on finalizing an alternative to the M Chinnaswamy Stadium for the Women’s World Cup matches.