Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant quietly funded Karnataka student Jyoti Kanaboor Math’s BCA admission by transferring INR 40,000 for her first semester, showcasing his compassion and dedication to supporting underprivileged, deserving students.

Team India vice-captain Rishabh Pant might have enthralled the fans with his unorthodox batting and wicketkeeping skills, but it's his compassionate gesture off the field that’s winning hearts.

Rishabh Pant, who was part of the Test series against England before being ruled out of the Oval decider due to a fractured toe, stepped in to help a meritorious Karnataka student, who could not afford to fund her Bachelor of Computer Applications due to her family's financial constraints.

Karnataka student, Jyoti Kanaboor Math, hailing from Rabakavi village in Bilagi taluk of Bagalkot district, passed her 12th standard exams with 83% and wanted to pursue her graduation in Computer Applications. However, there was uncertainty over her future as her family was unable to afford INR 40,000 for admission.

Rishabh Pant’s heartfelt gesture

Jyoti Kanaboor Math completed her 12th grade with an impressive 83% and was on the verge of giving up her further education due to her family’s financial situation. Jyothi’s father, Teerthaya, runs a small tea shop in his village and could not afford the fees to play for her college admission at BLDE College in Jamkhandi.

A local contractor, Anil Hunashikatti, reached out to his friends in Bengaluru, and one of them has a close contact with Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant. The news reached Pant, and he decided to fund her admission to the Bachelor of Computer Applications at a college in Jamkhandi.

On July 17, Rishabh Pant himself transferred a fund of INR 40,000, which covers his fee for the first semester, ensuring that Jyoti secured her seat and continues her education without any financial burden.

Interestingly, Rishabh Pant did not publicly announce his generous act, choosing instead to help Jyoti Kanaboor Math quietly, reflecting his humility and genuine intent to support those in need without seeking recognition.

Jyoti’s appreciation letter to Rishabh Pant

After Rishabh Pant transferred her first-semester fees for BCA at BLDE College in Jamkhandi, Jyoti has opened up about her financial struggles and determination to pursue her desired course, while expressing gratitude to Team India wicketkeeper-batter for the help.

“Namaste, everyone. My name is Jyotika. My father’s name is Teertaiya, and my mother’s name is Roopa. I stay in Rabkavi village in Jamkhandi. I completed my SSLC in a school in Belagavi and my PUC from a college in Belagavi,” Jyoti wrote in her letter of appreciation.

“I wanted to pursue BCA, but due to financial problems, my parents approached Anil, a person from our village, to ask if there was any scholarship or financial help available. Anil then contacted his friend Akshay, who lives in Bangalore. Akshay brought my situation to the attention of Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant.

“Rishabh Pant transferred 40,000 so that I could pursue my BCA. I am very thankful to Rishabh Pant and pray to God to bless him with good health,” she added.

Meanwhile, Rishabh Pant had a great Test series against England before he was ruled out of the Oval decider due to a fractured toe sustained during the Manchester Test. Pant aggregated 479 runs, including 2 centuries and 3 fifties, at an average of 68.42 in seven innings.