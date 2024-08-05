Caught on camera: Bengaluru man gropes, molests woman on morning walk, flees scene; WATCH CCTV footage

In shocking incident from Bengaluru, Karnataka, a woman was recently molested by an unknown assailant while she was out for a morning walk in the garden city.

In shocking incident from Bengaluru, Karnataka, a woman was recently molested by an unknown assailant while she was out for a morning walk in Krishna Nagar, Konanakunte area of the city. The incident occurred around 5 am on August 2, with CCTV footage revealing the attacker approaching the victim from behind as she stood outside a house. The man, wearing a white shirt and pants, was seen chasing and groping the woman before fleeing the scene.

According to police reports, the victim, originally from Rajasthan, had been on her daily morning walk and was waiting for a friend when the assault took place. The case was promptly reported to the authorities by the woman's husband.

The Bengaluru police have registered a case against the perpetrator under Sections 76, 78, and 79 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). In response, a manhunt has been launched to apprehend the suspect.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) South Lokesh Jagalasar emphasized the gravity of the situation, stating, "The incident is being taken very seriously, and the safety and security of women remains our top-most priority. A case has been registered, and the accused will be traced very soon and subjected to legal action. In addition to this, in areas where there is a need for increased police patrolling, suitable action is being taken already."

Meanwhile, the incident has sparked widespread outrage, with numerous citizens expressing their anger on social media. Many have criticized the Congress-led state government, accusing it of failing to prioritize women's safety.

Critics argue that despite repeated incidents of violence against women, the government has not implemented sufficient measures to ensure their protection. Social media platforms have been flooded with demands for stricter law enforcement and better safety protocols, as users call out the administration for its perceived lack of action and accountability.

"Women safety concerns in Bengaluru Amid Sexual Assault Incident A woman from Rajasthan in Bengaluru's Konanakunte area was sexually assaulted while her morning walk. A man approached her from behind, groped her, and forcibly tried to molest This is the situation of women under Congress in Karnataka," wrote one user on X.

Another added, "A Rajasthani woman was molested in Bengaluru during her morning walk. The attacker groped her from behind and forcibly kissed her before fleeing. That's 'Inclusive & Safe Karnataka' according to the Leftist Ecosystem!"

"This is what happening in Inclusive Karnataka Reportedly Rajasthani woman was sexually assaulted in Bengaluru. While going for morning walk and awaited a friend, a man approached her from behind, groped her, and forcibly attacked before fleeing the scene Karnataka under Congress going back to the stone age," remarked a third irked user on X.

