Lifestyle

Boost Skin Collagen Naturally for a Youthful and Radiant Look

Increased Collagen Makes Skin Glow

Collagen is a type of protein found in the body that helps build and strengthen skin and muscles. You can brighten the skin by increasing collagen with home remedies.

Collagen Will Increase with Vitamin C Food

The level of collagen can be increased by consuming vitamin C-rich foods such as lemon, orange, and sweet lime. Use lemon peel or juice to make a face pack.

Protein-Rich Food for Collagen

To increase collagen, eat protein-rich foods. If you eat non-veg, eat eggs and fish. Paneer, yogurt, pulses, and beans also increase collagen production.

Increase Skin Glow with Collagen Supplements

If you want to increase the glow in your skin, you can also take collagen supplements after consulting a doctor. This will have a positive effect on your skin.

Be Sure to Get Good Sleep

If you do not get enough sleep daily, it also has a bad effect on your skin and less collagen is produced. Getting good sleep will increase collagen production.

Glowing Skin from Happiness

It may sound strange to you, but taking stress spoils your skin. You can increase collagen production by being happy.

Navratri Ashtami Special Dress Ideas for Your Little Goddess

Rashami Desai Inspired Stylish Dresses for Women

8 Suits Inspired by Vikrant Massey's Wife Sheetal Thakur

Creative Bottle Crafts DIY Decor Ideas From Waste Bottles