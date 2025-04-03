Boost Skin Collagen Naturally for a Youthful and Radiant Look

Lifestyle
Collagen is a type of protein found in the body that helps build and strengthen skin and muscles. You can brighten the skin by increasing collagen with home remedies.
The level of collagen can be increased by consuming vitamin C-rich foods such as lemon, orange, and sweet lime. Use lemon peel or juice to make a face pack.
To increase collagen, eat protein-rich foods. If you eat non-veg, eat eggs and fish. Paneer, yogurt, pulses, and beans also increase collagen production.
If you want to increase the glow in your skin, you can also take collagen supplements after consulting a doctor. This will have a positive effect on your skin.
If you do not get enough sleep daily, it also has a bad effect on your skin and less collagen is produced. Getting good sleep will increase collagen production.
It may sound strange to you, but taking stress spoils your skin. You can increase collagen production by being happy.
