Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    BJP plans to win Lok Sabha Elections 2024 by threatening to kill me: Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge

    Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge accused the BJP and Sangh Parivar of orchestrating threats against him, citing a menacing letter and threatening phone calls. He asserted that the BJP's aim is to disrupt law and order ahead of elections and tarnish his reputation. Kharge's accusations sparked a debate, with supporters viewing his stance as a defense of democratic values.

    BJP plans to win Lok Sabha Elections 2024 by threatening to kill me: Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Mar 29, 2024, 10:33 AM IST

    Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge has accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Sangh Parivar of orchestrating threats against his life. Kharge revealed that he received a menacing letter containing life threats and references to potential encounters, following earlier incidents of threatening phone calls. 

    In a direct speech, Minister Priyank Kharge asserted that the BJP's involvement is aimed at disrupting law and order ahead of the elections, with a broader scheme to tarnish his reputation and secure electoral gains. He highlighted the charged political atmosphere surrounding the elections, emphasising the letter he received as a deliberate attempt to intimidate him.

    Karnataka: Minister Priyank Kharge says 'Ayodhya visit will be for cultural exploration, not devotion'

    Kharge accused the BJP directly, stating, "The BJP is unable to engage with the Kharge family politically, especially myself. Hence, they seem to be resorting to personal attacks and intimidation tactics." He reiterated his resilience, stating that he is undeterred by such attempts, having climbed the political ladder through public support and blessings.

    The Minister's accusations sparked a heated debate, putting the BJP under scrutiny for its alleged involvement in the threats. Kharge's firm stance against intimidation resonated with his supporters, who see it as a testament to his commitment to democratic values and his ability to stand firm in the face of adversity.

    "BJP said that elections should be held by creating riots. You are sitting there, thinking that I should win the election even if I lose my veil. That is why the local MPs are repeatedly complaining that law and order is being broken. Looking at all this, it seems that your plan is to disrupt the order and win the election."
    - Priyank Kharge, Minister

    Last Updated Mar 29, 2024, 10:33 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Bengaluru: Protests erupt in UM Kaval over illegal drain construction, #NotInMyOoru gains traction vkp

    Bengaluru: Protests erupt in UM Kaval over illegal drain construction, #NotInMyOoru gains traction

    Karnataka: After Bengaluru, water crisis hits Vijayapura; Groundwater depletion raises concerns vkp

    Karnataka: After Bengaluru, water crisis hits Vijayapura; Groundwater depletion raises concerns

    Water crisis hits Bengaluru's Lalbagh; Requires 1.5 million litres of water per day to quench its thirst vkp

    Water crisis hits Bengaluru's oxygen hub Lalbagh; Requires 1.5 million litres of water daily to quench thirst

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Dr CN Manjunath vs Dr CN Manjunath in Bengaluru rural constituency vkp

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Dr CN Manjunath vs Dr CN Manjunath in Bengaluru rural constituency

    FIR registered against Karnataka Minister Shivaraj Tangadagi over derogatory remarks against PM Modi vkp

    BREAKING: FIR registered against K'taka Minister Shivaraj Tangadagi over derogatory remarks against PM Modi

    Recent Stories

    Diwali like celebrations in UP's Ghazipur after Mukhtar Ansari's death; videos go viral (WATCH) snt

    Diwali-like celebrations in UP's Ghazipur after Mukhtar Ansari's death; videos go viral (WATCH)

    Kerala Lottery Results Nirmal NR-373 March 29 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Nirmal NR-373 March 29 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Mukhtar Ansari dead: Zero hour of law and order in UP Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav after gangster-politician death

    'Zero hour of law and order in UP...' Akhilesh Yadav after gangster-politician Mukhtar Ansari's death

    Kerala: Gold Rate sets record for first time; One sovereign gold crosses Rs 50000 March 29 2024 anr

    Kerala: Gold rate sets record for first time; One sovereign gold crosses Rs 50000

    Chinese firm lays off hundreds of workers at Pakistan's hydropower project, halts operations

    Chinese firm lays off hundreds of workers at Pakistan's hydropower project, halts operations

    Recent Videos

    From AI to UPI, what Bill Gates and PM Modi will discuss during interaction in Delhi (WATCH) AJR

    From AI to UPI, what Bill Gates and PM Modi will discuss during interaction in Delhi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Bengaluru water crisis: Residents scrutinised for defying BWSSB orders with pool parties, rain dance (WATCH) vkp

    Bengaluru water crisis: Residents under scrutiny for defying orders on Holi pool parties, rain dance (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Holi celebration: Colours of Holi in Washington DC's Dupont Circle

    Colours of Holi in Washington DC's Dupont Circle (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Groundbreaking India becomes largest gaming market worldwide with 568 million gamers (WATCH) snt

    Groundbreaking! India becomes largest gaming market worldwide with 568 million gamers (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Delhi man stabs woman in Mukherjee Nagar for 'making fun of him'; video viral on social media (WATCH) AJR

    Delhi man stabs woman in Mukherjee Nagar for 'making fun of him'; video viral on social media (WATCH)

    Video Icon