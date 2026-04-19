The ED raided premises of Kolkata Police DC Shantanu Sinha Biswas and Sun Enterprise MD Jay S Kamdar. The searches are part of a money laundering probe linked to the notorious Sona Pappu, who is currently on the run.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Sunday conducted searches at three premises linked to Kolkata Police Deputy Commissioner Shantanu Sinha Biswas and Sun Enterprise Managing Director Jay S Kamdar in connection with an ongoing money laundering investigation linked to the Sona Pappu case.

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Officials said the raids were carried out by the ED's Kolkata unit based on specific inputs as part of the probe into the Sona Pappu and Jay S Kamdar money laundering case.

Of the three premises being searched by the ED's Kolkata unit, two belong to Biswas and one to Kamdar. The move comes almost 18 days after the ED on April 1 searched eight premises across Kolkata in a case linked to Biswajit Podder alias Sona Pappu, Jay S Kamdar and others.

Previous Seizures and Recoveries

During the search, cash amounting to Rs 1.47 crore, gold jewellery and silver valued at Rs 67.64 lakh, along with a number of incriminating documents and digital devices, were seized then. ED has said several immovable properties in the form of land and buildings have been identified, which appear to have been obtained through criminal activities. Officials then seized one Fortuner vehicle, revealed to be used by Sona Pappu. Further, a gun (revolver) having "Made in USA" written was also recovered from the residential premises of Sona Pappu on Fern Road in Kolkata, and the same was handed over to the West Bengal Police Department as part of ED's contribution towards ensuring free, fair and fearless elections for the West Bengal Legislative Assembly 2026.

Background of the Investigation

According to the ED, the investigation was initiated against Sona Pappu and others on the basis of multiple FIRs registered by West Bengal Police under various Sections of the Indian Penal Code, 1860 and the Arms Act, 1959, for their involvement in rioting, attempt to murder, criminal conspiracy and Arms Act violations.

The agency has alleged that the accused persons, including Sona Pappu, were engaged in organised criminal syndicate activities in the state of West Bengal and generated huge funds illegally by way of syndicate operations. Sona Pappu is also wanted by the police in a case of violence in Kankulia Road near Golpark of Kolkata and is currently on the run. ED has also issued a summons to Sona Pappu; however, he has failed to join the investigation so far. ED investigation under PMLA has so far revealed that Proceeds of Crime were generated through illegal activities, including extortion, grabbing of real estate properties, and unauthorised building construction through entities controlled by Sona Pappu and his associates.