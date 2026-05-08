A woman narrowly escaped a knife attack allegedly carried out by her ex-husband on a busy Bengaluru road. Alert youngsters intervened, overpowered the accused, and rescued the woman before police arrived. CCTV footage of the incident has surfaced online.

A shocking incident unfolded in Bengaluru after a woman narrowly escaped a brutal knife attack allegedly carried out by her former husband in broad daylight. The attack, which took place on a busy road, created panic among passers-by before a group of alert youngsters stepped in and rescued the woman. The dramatic incident was reportedly captured on CCTV cameras, and the footage has since surfaced online, drawing widespread attention.

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Accused Overpowered By Local Youths

The incident reportedly took place under the jurisdiction of the Madanayakanahalli Police Station. The accused has been identified as Sanjay.

According to preliminary information, Sanjay allegedly intercepted his ex-wife on the road following a dispute and attempted to attack her with a knife. As the woman screamed for help, several youngsters nearby rushed to the spot and intervened immediately.

The youths managed to overpower the accused, rescue the woman, and restrain him before informing the police. Reports also suggest that the accused was assaulted by the crowd before being handed over to the authorities.

Police Begin Investigation

Police have registered a case in connection with the incident and launched a further investigation. Authorities are also examining the CCTV footage that reportedly captured the entire sequence of events.