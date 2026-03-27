A lecturer in Bengaluru was detained and attacked by students for allegedly harassing a student. Separately, a girl from Manipur was assaulted in a Delhi park, and a couple was arrested for racial abuse against women from Arunachal Pradesh.

Lecturer Detained for Harassing Student in Bengaluru

Rural police detained a lecturer at Nelamangala Siddhartha Medical College after he allegedly proposed to a student on campus with flowers and chocolates, causing a stir. The students, enraged by the alleged harassment and misbehaviour, attacked the accused lecturer violently, but he escaped and fled from the scene. A video of the scuffle went viral on social media. The lecturer was later taken into custody and questioned in connection with the case by the Nelamangala rural police. Notably, no official complaint has been filed by the college yet.

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Manipur Girl Attacked in New Delhi

Separately, earlier this month, a girl from Northeast India, Manipur, was allegedly attacked on Sunday evening near the Saket District Court Complex, New Delhi. A girl, along with her friends, was taking a walk in a park when a group of men made inappropriate remarks towards them. When one of the girls objected to the comments, the situation escalated, and she was reportedly assaulted by the group of men. The injured girl was taken to Safdarjung Hospital for medical examination and treatment. Preliminary reports indicate that she will recover soon and has suffered minor injuries. The police reached out to the victim, and the investigation was started.

Couple in Custody for Racial Abuse

Earlier, on February 25, the couple accused of racial abuse and criminal intimidation towards three women from Arunachal Pradesh in New Delhi's Malviya Nagar had been sent into a 14-day judicial custody. The Delhi Police said that the alleged accused and her husband have been arrested in connection with the case.

The incident occurred on the afternoon of February 20, when three women, residing as tenants in an apartment complex in Malviya Nagar, alleged mental harassment and humiliation, though no physical injuries were reported. An incident of minor grievance turned into a volatile confrontation. According to the police, the investigation was being conducted by an officer of the rank of Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), and the probe is being closely supervised by senior officials.