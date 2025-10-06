In Bengaluru, a 26-year-old woman died after her husband struck her with a rolling pin for not giving water. The incident highlights domestic violence risks, with the husband arrested and police investigating the case.

Bengaluru: In a horrifying case of domestic violence, 26-year-old Preeti Singh died after being attacked by her husband, Chhotelal Singh, with a rolling pin in Chokkasandra near Peenya, Bengaluru. The incident, which took place on September 24, has only recently come to public attention.

Preeti, a native of Madhya Pradesh, sustained severe injuries to her head and was immediately hospitalised, but unfortunately, she succumbed to her injuries despite intensive medical treatment. This shocking event underscores the continuing threat of domestic abuse and raises concerns about household safety in urban cities.

Triggering Incident

The dispute began when Chhotelal Singh, reportedly intoxicated, asked Preeti for drinking water. Preeti, preparing to leave for work at a factory, refused and told him to get it himself. Enraged, Chhotelal struck her on the head with a rolling pin, causing her to collapse and lose consciousness. Preeti was rushed to a nearby hospital immediately. Doctors admitted her to intensive care, but despite their efforts, she could not survive the injuries inflicted.

Police Investigation and Arrest

Following her death, the Peenya police registered a murder case. Chhotelal Singh has been arrested, and authorities are conducting a thorough investigation into the circumstances of the incident. Witnesses and family members are being questioned as part of the inquiry.

Background of the Victim and Accused

Both Preeti and Chhotelal Singh were employed at a local factory. While domestic disputes are unfortunately common, this case underscores the deadly consequences when alcohol and anger escalate conflicts.