Bengaluru water crisis: 'Conserve water, refrain from pool dances' BWSSB urges residents ahead of Holi

Bengaluru faces a water shortage, prompting authorities to issue an advisory urging residents to conserve water during Holi. Celebrations are encouraged at home, with a ban on using drinking water and caution against extravagant events. The move aims to tackle dwindling water reserves amidst growing festive bookings citywide.

As Bengaluru grapples with a looming water shortage, authorities have issued a stern advisory ahead of the festive season, urging residents to conserve water during Holi celebrations. To tackle the water scarcity gripping Silicon City, the Bengaluru Water Board has raised concerns over the wastage of water during the upcoming Holi festivities. With the Holi festival just around the corner, the authorities have emphasized the need for responsible water usage, especially amidst the backdrop of dwindling water reserves.

The water board has underscored the significance of Holi as a cultural celebration, urging citizens to partake in festivities within the confines of their homes and residential areas. While there are no restrictions on celebrating Holi for cultural purposes, the authorities have cautioned against commercial exploitation of the festival for entertainment purposes.



Curbing excessive water usage, the Jalmandal has explicitly prohibited the use of drinking water for Holi celebrations. Moreover, citizens are advised to refrain from indulging in activities such as rain dances and pool dances that lead to unnecessary water wastage.

The advisory comes in light of the burgeoning bookings for Holi celebrations across the city, including malls and grounds, with several event management companies gearing up for extravagant festivities.