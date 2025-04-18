BJP MLA Mahesh Tenginkai slammed the Karnataka govt for granting 4% reservation in public contracts to Muslims, accusing Congress of ignoring other minorities like Jains, Parsis, and Sikhs, and playing appeasement politics.

Hubballi-Dharwad : BJP MLA Mahesh Tenginkai on Friday slammed Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah over his government's decision to allocate 4 per cent reservation for Muslims in public contracts and accused the Congress of practising selective appeasement politics.

The BJP MLA alleged that the ruling party in the state has been focusing exclusively on the Muslim community, sidelining other minorities such as Jains, Parsis, and Sikhs.

Speaking to ANI, Tenginkai said, "Ever since the Congress party has been in power for two years, they are completely immersed in appeasement politics. They only raise issues for Muslims. Not for other minorities, no Jains, no Parsis, no Sikhs, they are trying to do it only specially for the Muslim community."

Earlier this week, Leader of Opposition in the Karnataka Legislative Council and BJP MLC Chalwadi Narayanaswamy also strongly criticised Chief Minister Siddaramaiah over his government's decision to allocate 4 per cent reservation for Muslims in public contracts.

Narayanaswamy questioned the motive behind providing reservations based on religion. He said, “Giving facilities to anyone is allowed under the Constitution, but giving reservations based on religion is not allowed. It is a wrong notion...”

"As per the caste census, Muslims are already in the number one position in terms of population among minority communities. If that is the case, why should they continue to receive special privileges meant for minorities?" he further added.

His remarks came in response to Siddaramaiah's statement in defence of the move.

CM Siddaramaiah had said, "Providing strength to the economically and socially weak is the mission and commitment of the Congress party." Siddaramaiah also stated that a special cabinet meeting has been scheduled for April 17 to discuss the Caste Census report.

CM Siddaramaiah had told the media that their government would work hard to “build the kind of society that Babasaheb Ambedkar envisioned.”

"Our government will work hard to build the kind of society that Babasaheb Ambedkar wanted to build...A special cabinet meeting has been called to discuss the caste census report on 17th April. It will be a single-subject discussion," Siddaramaiah said.