Bengaluru tragedy spurs political turmoil: Opposition leader calls for Energy Minister's resignation

In the wake of a heartbreaking incident involving the tragic death of a mother and child due to an electrical accident, the political landscape in Bengaluru is rife with demands for accountability and justice. Leader of the Opposition, R. Ashok, has taken a strong stance, calling for the resignation of Energy Minister K.J. George, whom he holds morally responsible for the devastating incident.

Ashok minced no words in expressing his disapproval of Minister George's response to the incident. He accused the minister of resorting to excuses, particularly highlighting the perceived absurdity of attributing the accident to a rat bite on the wires. The Opposition Leader argued that such behavior demonstrated insensitivity and a lack of responsibility on the part of the minister.

He criticized the formation of committees before the investigation's completion, expressing concern that this might influence the outcome. Ashok underscored the need for a thorough and unbiased inquiry into the incident.

Additionally, the Opposition Leader demanded a compensation of twenty-five lakh rupees for the family of the deceased, emphasizing the severity of the tragedy and the responsibility the government bears in providing support to the affected family.

Ashok did not spare Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar from criticism, urging him to break his silence on the matter. He called for the dismissal of Minister George from the Cabinet and a high-level investigation into the incident. The Opposition Leader emphasized that the Chief Minister's intervention was essential to maintain public trust and uphold justice.

The incident, labelled a black mark on the Brand Bengaluru image, has raised questions about the city's development and global standing, said Ashok. He further questioned the efficacy of Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar's promises to elevate Bengaluru on a global scale, pointing to the tragic incident as an indicator of the city's challenges.

In a resolute tone, Ashok pledged to lead a protest both inside and outside the legislative assembly until justice is served for the victim's family. He asserted that the fight against the ruling government would intensify during the Belgaum session.