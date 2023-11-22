Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Bengaluru tragedy spurs political turmoil: Opposition leader calls for Energy Minister's resignation

    In the wake of a heartbreaking incident involving the tragic death of a mother and child due to an electrical accident, the political landscape in Bengaluru is rife with demands for accountability and justice. Leader of the Opposition, R. Ashok, has taken a strong stance, calling for the resignation of Energy Minister K.J. George, whom he holds morally responsible for the devastating incident.

    Bengaluru tragedy spurs political turmoil: Opposition leader calls for Energy Minister's resignation
    Author
    Srishti ms
    First Published Nov 22, 2023, 2:26 PM IST

    Ashok minced no words in expressing his disapproval of Minister George's response to the incident. He accused the minister of resorting to excuses, particularly highlighting the perceived absurdity of attributing the accident to a rat bite on the wires. The Opposition Leader argued that such behavior demonstrated insensitivity and a lack of responsibility on the part of the minister.
    Also Read: Ex-MLA Yatindra Siddaramaiah flags surging unemployment under BJP's reign, promises resolutions in Varuna

     He criticized the formation of committees before the investigation's completion, expressing concern that this might influence the outcome. Ashok underscored the need for a thorough and unbiased inquiry into the incident.

    Additionally, the Opposition Leader demanded a compensation of twenty-five lakh rupees for the family of the deceased, emphasizing the severity of the tragedy and the responsibility the government bears in providing support to the affected family.

    Ashok did not spare Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar from criticism, urging him to break his silence on the matter. He called for the dismissal of Minister George from the Cabinet and a high-level investigation into the incident. The Opposition Leader emphasized that the Chief Minister's intervention was essential to maintain public trust and uphold justice.

    The incident, labelled a black mark on the Brand Bengaluru image, has raised questions about the city's development and global standing, said Ashok. He further questioned the efficacy of Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar's promises to elevate Bengaluru on a global scale, pointing to the tragic incident as an indicator of the city's challenges.

    In a resolute tone, Ashok pledged to lead a protest both inside and outside the legislative assembly until justice is served for the victim's family. He asserted that the fight against the ruling government would intensify during the Belgaum session.

    Last Updated Nov 22, 2023, 2:28 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Ex-MLA Yatindra Siddaramaiah flags surging unemployment under BJP's reign, promises resolutions in Varuna

    Ex-MLA Yatindra Siddaramaiah flags surging unemployment under BJP's reign, promises resolutions in Varuna

    Karkala: CM Siddaramaiah orders probe into Parashuram theme park controversy during BJP era vkp

    Karkala: CM Siddaramaiah orders probe into Parashuram theme park controversy during BJP era

    Bengaluru metro shocker: Woman groped inside train, user shares experience on Reddit vkp

    Bengaluru metro shocker: Woman groped inside train, user shares experience on Reddit

    Coco-napped! Bengaluru's peculiar trend of car-involved coconut heists vkp

    Coco-napped! Bengaluru's peculiar trend of car-involved coconut heists

    Karnataka: 17 people fall sick after consuming Biryani in Chikkamagaluru vkp

    Karnataka: 17 people fall sick after consuming Biryani in Chikkamagaluru

    Recent Stories

    Kerala Lottery Pooja Bumper BR-94: First prize ticket sold from Kasaragod rkn

    Kerala Lottery Pooja Bumper BR-94: First prize ticket sold from Kasaragod

    Telangana Election 2023: In a first, senior citizens granted home voting option; check details AJR

    Telangana Election 2023: In a first, senior citizens granted home voting option; check details

    7 fitness tips to look radiant in the wedding season SHG

    7 fitness tips to look radiant in the wedding season

    Anupamaa Is Choti Anu dying in Rupali Ganguly-Gaurav Khanna's show? Read this twist RBA

    Anupamaa: Is Choti Anu dying in Rupali Ganguly-Gaurav Khanna's show? Read this twist

    football Premier League 2023-24: Manchester United players voice concerns over Erik ten Hag's training intensity osf

    Premier League 2023-24: Manchester United players voice concerns over Erik ten Hag's training intensity

    Recent Videos

    Loyal companion's silent embrace: Davangere family finds comfort in canine after tragic bike accident vkp

    Loyal companion's silent embrace: Davangere family finds comfort in canine after tragic bike accident (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    First video of how PM Modi consoled Team India after World Cup final defeat (WATCH) AJR

    First video of how PM Modi consoled Team India after World Cup final defeat (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Diwali night road rage in Greater Noida caught on camera (WATCH)

    Diwali night road rage in Greater Noida caught on camera (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Khalasi sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH) AJR

    'Khalasi' sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Israel Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Israel-Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Video Icon