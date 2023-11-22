Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Ex-MLA Yatindra Siddaramaiah flags surging unemployment under BJP's reign, promises resolutions in Varuna

    Former MLA and President of Varuna Constituency, Dr. Yatindra Siddaramaiah, recently convened a public relations meeting in several villages on the growing issue of unemployment since the advent of the Bharatiya Janata Party in the country. This meeting served as a platform for the community to voice their concerns and grievances, with him promising to address the challenges faced by the residents of Varuna Constituency.

    Ex-MLA Yatindra Siddaramaiah flags surging unemployment under BJP's reign, promises resolutions in Varuna
    Author
    Srishti ms
    First Published Nov 22, 2023, 1:56 PM IST

    During the meeting, Dr. Yatindra Siddaramaiah expressed his views on the escalating unemployment rate, attributing it to the absence of grants during the last tenure of the BJP government. According to him, the lack of financial support during that period had a detrimental impact on the employment scenario in the constituency.
    Also Read: Karkala: CM Siddaramaiah orders probe into Parashuram theme park controversy during BJP era

    Acknowledging the specific needs of the community, Yatindra assured the public of his commitment to finding practical solutions. Among the issues brought to his attention were requests for better infrastructure, including the improvement of a road leading to the cemetery in Biligere village. Additionally, the youth of Varuna Constituency sought employment opportunities, a concern that Siddaramaiah pledged to address by attempting to bring a factory to the region.

    The public meeting also highlighted a spectrum of concerns, ranging from the establishment of a library to the need for an animal hospital. Yatindra , attuned to the demands of the community, promised to relay these specific requests to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who recently assumed office for the second time.

    In his address, Yatindra emphasized the importance of a responsive and responsible administration. He urged authorities to proactively solve the problems faced by the public, stressing that citizens should not be compelled to seek solutions through public representatives. Siddaramaiah advocated for a streamlined process where timely actions and effective governance would mitigate the need for people to navigate bureaucratic channels.

    Last Updated Nov 22, 2023, 1:56 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Karkala: CM Siddaramaiah orders probe into Parashuram theme park controversy during BJP era vkp

    Karkala: CM Siddaramaiah orders probe into Parashuram theme park controversy during BJP era

    Bengaluru metro shocker: Woman groped inside train, user shares experience on Reddit vkp

    Bengaluru metro shocker: Woman groped inside train, user shares experience on Reddit

    Coco-napped! Bengaluru's peculiar trend of car-involved coconut heists vkp

    Coco-napped! Bengaluru's peculiar trend of car-involved coconut heists

    Karnataka: 17 people fall sick after consuming Biryani in Chikkamagaluru vkp

    Karnataka: 17 people fall sick after consuming Biryani in Chikkamagaluru

    Karnataka: Leopard sightings in Chamarajanagar spark fear among villagers vkp

    Karnataka: Leopard sightings in Chamarajanagar spark fear among villagers

    Recent Stories

    Kerala: Four arrested for creating fake ID cards in Youth Congress Election rkn

    Kerala: Four arrested for creating fake ID cards in Youth Congress Election

    BTS military service update: Jungkook, V, Jimin, RM begin mandatory duties RKK

    BTS military service update: Jungkook, V, Jimin, RM begin mandatory duties

    WATCH Australia's Pat Cummins returns home to muted reception despite WC triumph; leaves fans baffled snt

    WATCH: Australia's Pat Cummins returns home to muted reception despite WC triumph; leaves fans baffled

    Telangana World first 3D printed temple unveiled in Siddipet gcw

    Telangana: World's first 3D-printed temple unveiled in Siddipet

    Bigg Boss Kannada season 10: Did Sangeetha Sringeri exit the house? vkp

    Bigg Boss Kannada season 10: Did Sangeetha Sringeri exit the house?

    Recent Videos

    Loyal companion's silent embrace: Davangere family finds comfort in canine after tragic bike accident vkp

    Loyal companion's silent embrace: Davangere family finds comfort in canine after tragic bike accident (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    First video of how PM Modi consoled Team India after World Cup final defeat (WATCH) AJR

    First video of how PM Modi consoled Team India after World Cup final defeat (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Diwali night road rage in Greater Noida caught on camera (WATCH)

    Diwali night road rage in Greater Noida caught on camera (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Khalasi sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH) AJR

    'Khalasi' sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Israel Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Israel-Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Video Icon