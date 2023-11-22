Ex-MLA Yatindra Siddaramaiah flags surging unemployment under BJP's reign, promises resolutions in Varuna

Former MLA and President of Varuna Constituency, Dr. Yatindra Siddaramaiah, recently convened a public relations meeting in several villages on the growing issue of unemployment since the advent of the Bharatiya Janata Party in the country. This meeting served as a platform for the community to voice their concerns and grievances, with him promising to address the challenges faced by the residents of Varuna Constituency.

During the meeting, Dr. Yatindra Siddaramaiah expressed his views on the escalating unemployment rate, attributing it to the absence of grants during the last tenure of the BJP government. According to him, the lack of financial support during that period had a detrimental impact on the employment scenario in the constituency.

Acknowledging the specific needs of the community, Yatindra assured the public of his commitment to finding practical solutions. Among the issues brought to his attention were requests for better infrastructure, including the improvement of a road leading to the cemetery in Biligere village. Additionally, the youth of Varuna Constituency sought employment opportunities, a concern that Siddaramaiah pledged to address by attempting to bring a factory to the region.

The public meeting also highlighted a spectrum of concerns, ranging from the establishment of a library to the need for an animal hospital. Yatindra , attuned to the demands of the community, promised to relay these specific requests to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who recently assumed office for the second time.

In his address, Yatindra emphasized the importance of a responsive and responsible administration. He urged authorities to proactively solve the problems faced by the public, stressing that citizens should not be compelled to seek solutions through public representatives. Siddaramaiah advocated for a streamlined process where timely actions and effective governance would mitigate the need for people to navigate bureaucratic channels.