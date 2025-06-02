In Bengaluru's Nelamangala, thieves stole ₹11.5 lakh from a parked car after the owner stepped away to repair a mixer. The crime was caught on CCTV, showing two men breaking the car's glass. Police have launched an investigation.

Bengaluru: In a daring daylight theft on the outskirts of Bengaluru, thieves broke into a parked car and stole ₹11.5 lakh in cash while the owner was getting a mixer repaired. The incident occurred on Sunday in front of Ambedkar Bhavan in Nelamangala town.

According to police, two miscreants on a bike carried out the theft, which was clearly captured on CCTV. The victim, Ateeq Rehman, who runs a logistics business in Dabaspet, had withdrawn the cash from a bank following instructions from his brother. He had left the bag containing ₹11.5 lakh in his car while stopping briefly to repair a mixer. It is suspected that the thieves had been tracking him and seized the opportunity once he stepped away from the vehicle. Within minutes, they smashed the car window and fled with the money.

Theft captured on CCTV

The entire act was recorded on surveillance cameras near Ambedkar Bhavan. The footage shows two young men arriving on a bike, quickly breaking the window, grabbing the bag, and fleeing the scene. There is growing suspicion that the culprits may have followed Ateeq from the bank. Police are now reviewing CCTV footage from the bank premises to identify potential suspects or suspicious movements.

FIR filed at Nelamangala Town Police Station

Ateeq has filed a formal complaint at the Nelamangala Town Police Station. In response, the police have launched an investigation and formed a special team to track down the perpetrators. They are reviewing nearby CCTV footage and tracing potential leads.

This bold theft has raised public concern, prompting the police to urge residents to remain alert and cautious, especially when carrying large amounts of cash.

Public advised to exercise caution

Authorities have emphasised the importance of being vigilant while transporting significant sums of money. Despite security systems like CCTVs at banks and public areas, individuals must remain aware of their surroundings and keep an eye on unfamiliar vehicles or suspicious behaviour.