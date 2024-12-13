'Corruption at core, judge demanded Rs 5 lakh to settle case,' says father of Atul Subhash (WATCH)

The father of Bengaluru techie Subhash Atul, who died by suicide, has alleged that the judge presiding over his son's case asked Rs 5 lakh to "settle the case."

The father of 34-year-old Bengaluru techie Atul Subhash who died by suicide, said his son had been "broken from inside" after multiple cases were filed against him and his family by his wife. He alleged that the judge presiding over his son's case asked Rs 5 lakh to "settle the case."

Atul Subhash, a deputy general manager of a private firm, died by suicide on Monday in his Bengaluru apartment, leaving behind a 24-page suicide note, accusing his wife and her relatives of harassment. In his suicide note, he also alleged that a judge had demanded Rs 5 lakh to "settle" the case.

"The situation of justice system is really bad here. My son used to say that there is a lot of corruption but he will fight as he is on the path of truth...He was broken from inside, though he didn't tell anyone anything," Subhash's father Pawan Kumar told news agency ANI.

Atul's father who currently stays in Bihar's Samastipur, said Subhash's wife started filing cases against them in January 2021.

"When they went ahead for mediation, it began from Rs 20,000 and then escalated to Rs 40,000; then the judge said that if he (the victim) wants a settlement, he should give Rs 5 Lakh," the father said.

Subhash wrote "Justice is due" on every page of a 24-page note. He also alleged in his suicide note that his wife had filed nine cases against him under various sections, including murder, sexual misconduct, harassment for money, domestic violence, and dowry.

