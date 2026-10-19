A woman was allegedly caught on CCTV stealing a customer’s wallet from his bag at a Starbucks outlet on Bengaluru’s Commercial Street, with the footage triggering concern on social media.

A woman was allegedly caught on CCTV stealing a customer’s wallet from his bag at a Starbucks outlet on Bengaluru’s Commercial Street, with the footage triggering concern on social media. The incident came to light after Disha Bhatia, whose partner was reportedly targeted, shared the video online and sought help from Bengaluru Police and HDFC Bank.

Disha posted the CCTV footage on X, tagging Bengaluru Police and HDFC Bank while seeking assistance over the alleged theft. The video showed the woman approaching the man’s bag, reaching inside, pulling out his wallet and walking away without apparently attracting attention.

The woman’s face was clearly visible in the footage shared online. Warning others to remain cautious in public spaces, Disha highlighted how easily the alleged theft took place inside the popular coffee chain.

“Folks, please be extra extra careful, this lady stole my partner's wallet from @Starbucks commercial Street,” Disha wrote in her post.

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Disha also expressed frustration over the assistance she received from HDFC Bank. She said the bank’s customer care service had not been helpful and that she had not received clear instructions on the steps to take following the incident.

Seeking police intervention, Disha tagged Bengaluru Police in her post. The police responded that her complaint had been registered. HDFC Bank also acknowledged her concerns, expressing regret over the incident and her experience while seeking assistance.

“We're truly sorry to hear about this distressing incident and your experience while trying to get help. We understand how worrying this must be, and we want to assist you as soon as possible,” the bank said.