A viral video showing a 'drunk' woman's ruckus on an MTC bus in Chennai has sparked debate online. She argued with passengers, assaulted a male passenger and then pulled a woman's hair during a heated exchange. The driver and conductor removed her from the bus and informed police. Kumaran Nagar Police are now trying to identify her.

A young woman allegedly under the influence of alcohol created a major disturbance on a Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) bus travelling towards Kilambakkam in Chennai, Tamil Nadu. The incident, which was captured on video, unfolded after the woman began arguing with passengers and behaving aggressively during the journey.

Woman sits near bus windshield, argues with passengers

Videos circulating on social media show the woman sitting on the raised dashboard area at the front of the bus, just below the windshield. She reportedly is heard telling passengers, “I am a woman who travels using a cab, why would I use a bus?” Passengers tried to calm her and asked her to provide her phone number or contact details of someone they could call.

However, she reportedly refused.

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When another passenger questioned whether she considered her behaviour acceptable, she replied that it was. A man then claimed that the woman appeared to be drunk and alleged that she had also refused to take a ticket for the journey.

Situation turns physical inside MTC bus

The situation escalated when a male passenger tried to speak to her. The woman allegedly became aggressive and smacked him on the head.

Several passengers immediately surrounded her and tried to restrain her.

The confrontation intensified when another woman wearing a saree confronted her. During the heated exchange, the young woman allegedly grabbed the woman's hair and pulled it, causing further commotion inside the moving bus.

The driver and conductor eventually stopped the vehicle and removed the woman from the bus. Police were then informed about the incident.

Kumaran Nagar Police begin enquiry

Following the incident, videos of the woman's behaviour began circulating on social media. Kumaran Nagar Police are conducting an enquiry to establish the identity of the woman and determine what exactly happened on the bus.

The police are also expected to examine the available video footage and gather statements from passengers and MTC staff as part of the enquiry. Further details are awaited.