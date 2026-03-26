A professor at a Bengaluru medical college allegedly proposed to a student during class, triggering outrage among students. The situation escalated as he was assaulted on campus. Police have initiated action and are investigating the incident.

A major altercation broke out at Siddhartha Medical College in T Begur village near Nelamangala, creating a tense atmosphere on campus. The incident has sparked widespread controversy, particularly as the institution is owned by Karnataka Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara. The episode has raised serious concerns about student safety, faculty conduct, and discipline within educational institutions.

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What Exactly Happened?

According to initial reports, a professor identified as Abdul allegedly misbehaved with a female student during class hours. He is accused of making an inappropriate proposal and offering her a chocolate to express his ‘love’. The student reportedly rejected his advances, leading to a heated argument inside the classroom.

Students’ Fury

As news of the incident spread, other students became enraged. Shouting slogans questioning the lack of respect for women, they confronted the professor. The situation quickly escalated, and several students allegedly assaulted him.

The female student, in anger, reportedly struck the professor with her slipper. Other students allegedly chased him across the campus, kicking and attacking him. He was reportedly followed to his car and assaulted again.

Professor Reportedly Flees

Sources said the injured professor fled the scene as the situation spiralled out of control. The campus remained tense for some time following the incident, with confusion and unrest among students.

Police Action

The incident falls under the jurisdiction of the Nelamangala Rural Police Station. Sources confirmed that the process of registering a case is underway. Police are expected to conduct a detailed investigation before taking further action.

A Matter of Serious Concern

The fact that the incident occurred in a college owned by the state’s Home Minister has become a major talking point across Karnataka. It has raised serious questions about the safety of female students, ethical standards in educational institutions, and the conduct of faculty members.

The incident has once again brought the issue of ensuring the dignity and security of women on campuses into sharp focus.