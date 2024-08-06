Bengaluru model accuses man of defrauding Rs 1.71 lakh over promise of role in Tamil movie

Young model Nandita K. Shetty has accused Suresh Kumar of defrauding her of Rs 1.71 lakh with a false promise of a role in the Tamil film ‘Hunter’. She paid for an artist card, agreement stamp duty, and travel expenses, only to find out it was a scam. An FIR has been filed, and the police are investigating.

A young model has accused a man of defrauding her of Rs 1.71 lakh with the promise of a role in the Tamil film ‘Hunter’. Model Nandita K. Shetty claims she was deceived by Suresh Kumar, who allegedly exploited her hopes of entering the film industry.

According to Shetty, she came across an advertisement for ‘Hunter’ on Instagram and contacted the provided number. Suresh Kumar reportedly told her that she needed to obtain an artist card, for which she paid Rs 12,500. He then demanded an additional Rs 35,000 for agreement stamp duty.



Further claims indicate that Kumar required another Rs 90,000 for passport and flight ticket expenses, allegedly for a shoot in Malaysia. In total, Shetty handed over Rs 1.71 lakh, believing it was necessary for her role in the film.



Suspicious of the situation, Shetty conducted her investigation and discovered the fraud. She has since filed a complaint at the Konanakunte police station, and an FIR has been registered. The police are currently investigating the case.

This incident highlights the risks of fraud in the entertainment industry and serves as a cautionary tale for aspiring artists.

