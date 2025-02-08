Bengaluru metro announces revised fare structure, set to take effect from February 9; check updated fares

The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) on Saturday announced a new fare structure that will come into effect from February 9, 2025.

The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) on Saturday announced a new fare structure that will come into effect from February 9, 2025. The revised fares are based on recommendations from the Fare Fixation Committee (FFC), which submitted its report on December 16, 2024. The committee, chaired by a former High Court judge, was constituted by the Government of India in accordance with Section 34 of the Metro Railways (Operation & Maintenance) Act, 2002.

The committee's recommendations were considered by the BMRCL Board, and the new fare structure was approved accordingly. The revised fare system has been designed to strike a balance between affordability for commuters and financial sustainability for the metro system.

Under the new structure, the fares will be based on distance slabs, with the minimum fare set at Rs 10 for distances up to 2 kilometers. The fare will increase progressively in Rs 10 increments for each additional 2 kilometers, up to a maximum of Rs 90 for distances above 30 kilometers.

Bengaluru metro: Below is the detailed fare structure

Fare Zone Distance Slab (Kms) Revised Fare (Rs) F1 0-2 10.00 F2 2-4 20.00 F3 4-6 30.00 F4 6-8 40.00 F5 8-10 50.00 F6 10-15 60.00 F7 15-20 70.00 F8 20-25 80.00 F9 25-30 90.00 F10 >30 90.00

In addition to the revised fares, the Fare Fixation Committee has recommended several discounts for Smart Card users. These include:

A 5% discount on all Smart Card transactions.

An additional 5% discount during off-peak hours, which include times from opening until 8 am, 12 pm to 4 pm, and 9 pm to closing hours on weekdays. This means a total discount of 10% for travel during off-peak times.

A 10% discount on Smart Cards for travel on Sundays and national holidays, including January 26, August 15, and October 2.

The committee also recommended maintaining a minimum balance of ₹90 in Smart Cards.

For tourists and group travelers, the BMRCL has also revised fares for Tourist Cards and Group Tickets:

1-Day Tourist Card: ₹300

3-Day Tourist Card: ₹600

5-Day Tourist Card: ₹800

Group ticket discounts range from 15% for groups of 25-99 people, up to 25% for groups exceeding 1000 individuals.

With the introduction of these changes, the BMRCL aims to enhance the metro experience for both daily commuters and visitors, while also ensuring the long-term viability of the metro system.

Latest Videos