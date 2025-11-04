A 33-year-old woman was allegedly harassed by an unidentified man who flashed at her while she was walking her dog in Bengaluru’s Domlur area. Police have begun an investigation and are reviewing CCTV footage to trace the suspect.

Bengaluru: In a disturbing incident that has left residents shocked, a 33-year-old woman was allegedly sexually harassed in broad daylight while walking her dog in East Bengaluru’s Domlur area. The unidentified man reportedly exposed himself and behaved obscenely towards her on November 1. Police have initiated an investigation and are examining CCTV footage from the area to identify the accused.

Incident Took Place in Broad Daylight

According to the complaint filed with Indiranagar Police, the incident occurred around 11:55 am on 5th Main Road in Domlur Second Stage. The woman, originally from West Bengal and employed at a private firm in the city, was out for her routine morning dog walk when the shocking event unfolded.

She stated that she heard someone call out “Madam” from behind. When she turned around, she saw a man believed to be in his 30s, wearing a brown T-shirt and grey zip-style shorts. To her horror, he allegedly exposed himself and continued to act indecently.

Woman Shocked, Runs Home for Safety

The woman said she was momentarily frozen in disbelief and fear as the man continued his obscene act even after noticing her reaction. Regaining her composure, she immediately ran back home with her dog, fearing for her safety.

Later, she narrated the incident to her sister and a male friend before approaching the police to file a formal complaint the next day.

Police Begin Probe, Scan CCTV Footage

A senior police officer confirmed that a case has been registered under Section 75 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Investigators are reviewing CCTV footage from the spot and nearby areas to trace the suspect.

Police have urged residents to remain alert and report any suspicious activity in the neighbourhood as efforts continue to identify and apprehend the accused.