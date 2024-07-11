Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Andhra Pradesh HORROR! 8-year-old girl gangraped, murdered by boys from same school, body dumped in canal

    A Class 3 student in Andhra Pradesh was allegedly gangraped and murdered by three minor boys, reportedly from her same school. The victim was a Class 3 student, and two of the accused, aged 12, were studying in the sixth standard.

    Andhra Pradesh HORROR! 8-year-old girl gangraped, murdered by boys from same school, body dumped in canal
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jul 11, 2024, 1:47 PM IST

    An 8-year-old girl was sexually assaulted and murdered by 3 minor boys in Andhra Pradesh’s Nandyal.  The incident occurred in Mucchumarri village on Sunday and it came to light on Wednesday. The boys, who were between the ages of 13 and 17, attended the same school as the girl, according to the authorities. Under the guise of taking her to a new playground, the accused reportedly transported her to a remote location.

    The girl who was a class 3 student was then sexually assaulted by the accused and later thrown into the canal. The incident occurred in Pagidyala on Sunday but only came to public on Wednesday after the police arrested the suspects. On Sunday, the victim's father reported his kid missing.

    The police searched Muchumarri Park extensively and spoke with residents to get leads, but they were unable to find the girl. A sniffer dog was then brought in to help with the search. The police found the homes of the three young boys thanks to the dog's tips. After a preliminary inquiry, the youngsters were taken into custody.

    The boys allegedly admitted to raping and killing the little girl as they were being questioned. According to their statement, the boys noticed the girl playing near Muchumarri Park. They asked her to join them for a game and she agreed.

    Fearing repercussions if the girl reported the assault to her parents, they decided to murder her. They later disposed of her body in a nearby canal and fled the scene.  Based on a confession from one of the accused, the police have detained all three and are continuing to investigate the matter.

    The body of the girl is yet to be recovered. Locals have been staging protests demanding strict punishment for the accused.
     

    Last Updated Jul 11, 2024, 1:51 PM IST
