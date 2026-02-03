An auto driver was brutally assaulted by a group of rowdies in KR Puram, Bengaluru, after he tried to intervene in a street fight on February 1. His throat was slit during the attack. The incident was captured on CCTV.

The growing menace of petty rowdies in the city has once again come to the fore, leaving residents fearful for their safety. In a horrifying incident reported on the night of February 1, an auto driver was brutally attacked with deadly weapons and had his throat slit on Madina Masjid Road near Devasandra in KR Puram, after he attempted to intervene in a street fight.

Attack Occurred While Returning After Namaz

According to the police, the incident took place at around 8.15 pm when the victim, Roshan, was returning home after offering Namaz. While he was standing on Masjid Road speaking with his friend Shoyab, a violent altercation broke out between two groups of youths nearby. When Roshan tried to stop the fight, he was suddenly attacked by a group of 10 to 15 youths, who allegedly assaulted him with knives and other sharp weapons.

Love Dispute Suspected As Motive

Preliminary investigations suggest that a love-related dispute may have triggered the violent clash. Police sources said a long-standing feud had allegedly existed between an individual known as ‘Mamu’ and Roshan over a relationship involving a Nepalese girl. The dispute reportedly escalated into a street brawl, drawing in multiple youths. Police are also examining whether Roshan was directly involved in the earlier altercation or was attacked while attempting to defuse the situation.

Incident Caught On CCTV, Hunt For Accused Underway

Roshan sustained serious injuries in the attack and is currently undergoing treatment at a private hospital, where his condition is said to be critical. The entire incident was captured on a nearby CCTV camera, which is now being analysed by the police. A case has been registered within the KR Puram police station limits, and teams have been formed to trace and arrest the absconding accused involved in the attack.