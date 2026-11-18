A man in Bengaluru alleged that an Amazon delivery executive yelled at him for placing a bulk order, accused him of being inconsiderate and angrily slammed the products on the floor.

A man in Bengaluru alleged that an Amazon delivery executive yelled at him for placing a bulk order, accused him of being inconsiderate and angrily slammed the products on the floor. The customer also claimed that several items were even missing from the delivery.

The man said his family had been ordering a portion of its monthly household groceries through Amazon for years without encountering any issues. However, for their latest Amazon Minutes delivery, the agent questioned why they had ordered so many items at once.

The Bengaluru resident, in a Reddit post, alleged that the delivery executive appeared visibly irritated upon arriving with the order. He reportedly questioned the family about placing such a large order, accused them of trying to avail a Rs 250 discount and suggested that they should have placed smaller orders at different times.

The delivery executive also allegedly complained about having to transport so many products on his two-wheeler and asked the family to remove the items from his delivery bag.

Although the customer said he was willing to take the products out himself, the delivery executive allegedly started unloading them and aggressively slamming them onto the floor.

"I was honestly shocked. For context, it was around 16 products. Things like rice, atta, oil, paneer,coffee,dal,soap.. Nothing particularly unusual or extraordinarily heavy (The heaviest thing was the pack of rice) and rest everything was small to medium size..First of all, I didn't even know there was a Rs 250 discount involved, so I have no idea where that accusation came from," the user wrote.

Acknowledging the physically demanding nature of delivery jobs, the customer argued that people should not be made to feel guilty for using a service they have paid for. He further clarified that the order was placed through Amazon Minutes, with the store located less than three minutes from his residence. He also pointed out that the delivery executive did not have to navigate a sprawling apartment complex to reach his home.

Questioning the logic behind the delivery executive's objections, the man said customers should not be expected to break up their monthly grocery shopping into several smaller orders simply to accommodate individual delivery partners.

"Are we now expected to divide our monthly grocery shopping into multiple orders at different times to accommodate individual delivery partners? I wouldn't have any problem if Amazon itself doesn't deliver the entire product list at once but delivers parts of it at different times in a day," he added.

He further stated that any logistical challenges involving large orders should be addressed by the delivery platform and its management rather than being taken out on customers.

Missing Items Add To Customer's Frustration

The customer later discovered that the delivery executive had not handed over the complete order. He updated in the Reddit post that his brother checked the original order list and found that several products were missing.

Several Reddit users backed the customer, urging him to lodge a formal complaint with Amazon. Some pointed out that delivery executives cannot dictate how customers should place their orders and suggested that concerns about handling bulk deliveries should be escalated to their supervisors.

Others highlighted that quick-commerce and delivery platforms typically have internal mechanisms to assess order weight and volume and assign additional delivery partners when necessary.