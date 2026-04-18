An autorickshaw driver in Thane used a teenage girl's GPay details to find, harass, and stalk her, leading to a confrontation with locals. The incident, captured in a viral video, has ignited serious discussions about the privacy risks of digital payments and safety on public transport.

Serious concerns regarding safety and privacy have been highlighted by an incident involving an autorickshaw driver in Thane, particularly with regard to revealing personal information during digital payments. Locals are seen confronting the driver in the film after he reportedly sent harassing texts to a teenage girl who had paid him using GPay.

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Many people have questioned how readily someone's personal information may be obtained and exploited after watching the video. Additionally, it has sparked discussions about public transportation safety measures. The autorickshaw driver is questioned by a group of individuals while seated inside his vehicle at the beginning of the film. During the altercation, one of them even hits him.

Soon after, the autorickshaw driver is seen standing next to his car and another guy is heard cautioning him.“From this day forward, you will not message any girl. Starting today." The driver stands quietly as the men continue to question him about his actions. The pressure on the driver increases as more instructions are given to him. Someone behind the camera says, “Catch your ears. Do some squats." The driver is then made to follow these instructions as part of the punishment being given by the group.

After which, the man standing next to him says, “We have got the number recorded. Say sorry." The driver responds, “Sorry, Bhai," while holding his ears. The video shows him repeatedly apologising as the group continues to scold him.

Watch Viral Video

It read, “A 17 year old girl paid her auto fare via GPay. The driver tracked her, sent creepy messages, found her IG, asked to meet in a garden and showed up outside her building. Next day he waited again. Locals caught him in time and thrashed him well. Stay safe."

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According to the details shared on the clip, the incident took place at Poonam Garden in Mira Road, Thane, on November 24 last year. The claims in the post suggest that the driver used the payment details to contact and follow the girl. The old video is now going viral again on social media.

Social Media Reactions

Many people expressed their opinions about the incident when the video became viral. A user said, “Why he was not reported to police? Under POCSO. He seems to be a habitual offender, must have targeted girls before also and now again he is free to do the same." Another wrote, “Don’t let off. He needs to be registered with police."

A few people also offered safety tips. "Never get out of the car at the precise drop-off place is what I do and advise others to do. Someone suggested that you move a few streets away from your house to make it harder for them to see what it looks like.

Others wondered how the tracking took place. How did he track using Google Pay? Does UPI assist with monitoring a cell number or location? A user said, "Can someone explain this?

A comment read, “Bro turned GPay into a full GPS stalker app. Next level creep unlocked. Ladies, cash only from now on Glad the locals gave him the desi treatment he deserved. Stay safe out there."