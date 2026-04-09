A 28-year-old groom-to-be was killed in a tragic tractor mishap near Hulimavu in Bengaluru while distributing wedding cards. The incident occurred during a temple festival, sparking shock and anger among locals. Police have begun an investigation.

What was meant to be a joyous time of wedding celebrations turned into a heartbreaking tragedy for a family in Bengaluru. A 28-year-old groom-to-be, identified as Akshath, lost his life in a shocking accident near Hulimavu while he was out distributing invitations for his upcoming wedding. The incident has left his family, friends and the local community in deep shock and grief.

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Accident Near Temple During Festival

According to reports, Akshath had visited the Sri Kodanda Ramaswamy Temple in Hulimavu village, where the annual Brahmarathotsava festival was underway. While watching the temple palanquins as part of the festivities, a tractor suddenly hit him, leaving him critically injured. He was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital, but despite efforts to save him, he succumbed to his injuries.

Celebration Turns Into Tragedy

The accident reportedly took place early in the morning. Eyewitnesses claimed that the incident occurred when a person who was not a regular driver attempted to move the tractor. It is alleged that the situation arose due to pressure to clear the palanquins from the area.

Locals Express Anger

The incident has sparked anger among local residents, who have alleged that temple authorities did not visit the accident site despite the seriousness of the tragedy. The lack of immediate response has drawn criticism from the community.

Police Investigation Underway

Deputy Commissioner of Police Gopal Byakod visited the spot and is overseeing the investigation. Authorities are working to ascertain the exact cause of the accident and determine accountability. The tragic incident has cast a dark shadow over what should have been a time of happiness, turning a household preparing for a wedding into one of mourning.