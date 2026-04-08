A judge at the Dwarka District Court has recused himself for the second time from hearing the fatal accident case involving a minor driver. The youth, Sahil Dhaneshra, died in the accident. Delhi Police has filed charge sheets against the minor and his father.

A Judge at the Dwarka District Court on Wednesday recused himself for the second time from hearing the Dwarka accident case. In this case, a youth, Sahil Dhaneshra, died in the accident caused by a car allegedly driven by a minor.

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Delhi Police has filed two charge sheets in this case against the minor and his father. The charge sheet against the father has been filed in the Dwarka District court, and the same is pending for consideration before the Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC).

Delhi Police has invoked sections of motor vehicle Act and sections 281 (dangerous driving on public road), 106 (1) (causing death by rash and negligent acts) and 125 B (endangering human life or safety) of BNS.

Judge Cites 'Personal Reasons' for Second Recusal

However, the charge sheet is pending consideration before JMFC Ajay Narwal, who earlier also recused from the case and sent the file to the Chief Judicial Magistrate on March 27. The file was remanded back to JMFC Narwal.

"Today, this court has received the file back with the order of the Learned CJM wherein it is mentioned that as per the judgment of the High Court in the case of Sudesh Chikara Vs. State, the file cannot be transferred to some other court by the learned CJM," JMFC noted in the order passed on April 8.

Now he has sent the case file to the Principal District and Session judge, requesting him to assign the case to some other Judge. "In view of the aforesaid, let the file be put up before Learned Principal District and Sessions Judge, Dwarka Court, with a request to transfer the present case to some other court as the undersigned wishes to recuse himself in the present case due to personal reasons on 17.04.2026," JMFC Narwal said on April 8.

The Court has apprised the Counsel for the complainant Inna to appear before the Court of the Principal District and Sessions Judge, Dwarka Court, for further orders.

Advocate Aman Bakshi is representing the complainant.

Delhi Police has also filed a charge sheet against the minor who was allegedly driving the car which caused the accident on February 3. An FIR was registered in Dwarka South police station.