A new entry and exit will be constructed at Kanva Junction on the Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway to improve access to tourist spots like Kanva Dam, Kengal Temple, and Channapatna. The development aims to boost tourism and ease traffic.

Ramanagara : A new entry and exit point will be constructed on the Bengaluru-Mysuru Motorway to facilitate access to tourist spots in Ramanagara district and Channapatna, said Bengaluru Rural Lok Sabha constituency MP Dr CN Manjunath.

He inspected the proposed site near Rampura for the new entry and exit from Channapatna taluk to the Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway, accompanied by National Highway officials and Channapatna MLA CP Yogeshwar.

Speaking later, Dr CN Manjunath stated that providing entry and exit near Rampura would cause inconvenience to the people of Channapatna taluk. He suggested that implementing the system near Kanva Junction would be more beneficial for those travelling to Channapatna, Kanva Reservoir, Kengal Temple, and the old NH-75. Accordingly, officials were instructed to take action in this regard. A request has also been submitted to Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari, who has responded positively, he added.

Following the Centre's approval for the new entry and exit, Dr Manjunath and MLA Yogeshwar inspected the proposed site. Speaking to the media, they stated that the highway authority has approved the new entry and exit for the convenience of tourists and motorists. While a site near Rampura in Channapatna was initially considered, a lack of suitable conditions led to the identification of a new site near Kanva Junction. Consequently, the site was inspected in the presence of the local MLA and NHAI officials.

The construction of the entry and exit at Kanva Junction will also promote tourism. It will provide direct connectivity to Kanva Dam, Kengal Anjaneya Temple, and the old Bengaluru-Mysuru highway. In addition, skywalks at three locations will soon be completed. A toy park is also planned near Channapatna, with a site already identified for the project. All the problems related to the expressway will be solved in phases, said Dr Manjunath.

Commenting on the opposition's allegation that a security lapse by the Centre led to the Pahalgam attack, Dr Manjunath stated that, in such situations, the focus should be on how to respond. "At this moment, we should focus on teaching a lesson to terrorism and terrorists. The rest can be discussed later. War is a sensitive issue and should not be discussed indiscriminately," he said.