    Bengaluru: BBMP closes multiple water plants in city due to bacterial contamination

    BBMP's bore well water in Bengaluru is deemed unsafe due to bacterial contamination. Tests on 217 tube wells and 1,218 water plants revealed alarming bacteria levels. As a result, water supply to affected areas is halted, with plans to test 805 more sources and storage units to ensure safe drinking water for the city.

    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Jun 8, 2024, 2:03 PM IST

    Water from bore wells drilled by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has been deemed unsafe for consumption. According to a recent BBMP report, bacteria have been detected in the water, rendering it unfit for drinking.

    The BBMP had previously opened low-cost drinking water plants to provide clean water to the city's residents. However, tests conducted on water from 217 tube wells and 1,218 drinking water plants revealed alarming levels of bacterial contamination.

    The biological institute responsible for the testing has submitted its findings to the BBMP, highlighting that bore well water in several city areas is contaminated. Specifically, dangerous bacteria were found in the water of pure drinking water units in the Bommanahalli, Bengaluru South, and Mahadevapura zones.

    As a precaution, the BBMP has halted water supply to the RO plants and bore wells where bacteria were detected. Additionally, the corporation plans to test 805 more water sources. The Special Commissioner has instructed that these tests be conducted and reported within a week.

    The BBMP has also decided to test the water storage units to ensure the safety of the city's drinking water supply. The situation underscores the urgent need for regular monitoring and maintenance of water sources to protect public health.

    Last Updated Jun 8, 2024, 2:03 PM IST
