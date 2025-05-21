A video of an SBI bank manager in Bengaluru refusing to speak Kannada has gone viral, sparking outrage. She insisted on speaking Hindi, citing “this is India”, prompting calls for action over disrespect to the local language.

Bengaluru: A video showing a bank manager refusing to speak Kannada has triggered widespread controversy across Karnataka. The incident, reportedly from the State Bank of India (SBI) branch in Chandrapura, Bengaluru, shows a heated exchange between the manager and a customer demanding service in the state’s official language.

"This is India; I’ll speak Hindi"

In the viral video, shared by user Che Krishna on X (formerly Twitter), the customer asserts that Kannada is the local language and should be respected, while the branch manager replies bluntly that she will not speak Kannada and insists she will speak in Hindi because “this is India”.

The incident has raised eyebrows, especially in light of the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) guidelines, which mandate that banks provide customer services in the local language. Many users on social media are demanding action from SBI, calling the manager’s attitude disrespectful and unprofessional.

Respect for local language and customers

The video has reignited debate over linguistic respect and cultural sensitivity in public services. While some defend the manager’s right to use a language of her choice, the tone and dismissiveness seen in the video have angered many. Critics argue that not knowing Kannada isn’t the issue; rather, it’s the apparent arrogance and refusal to treat local customers with courtesy.

Social media users have pointed out that the manager could have taken the help of Kannada-speaking staff to address the situation politely. Some have gone as far as demanding her transfer to another state, saying her attitude makes her unfit to serve in Karnataka.

Bank employees are often posted in states where they may not know the local language, and it is generally understood that learning it is not mandatory. However, most agree that respecting local languages and people is essential, especially in customer-facing roles.

Some commentators also believe the video may not show the full context and speculate that the staff may have been provoked. Still, many emphasise that professionalism and respectful communication are non-negotiable, regardless of the circumstances.