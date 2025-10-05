A Bengaluru auto driver told a passenger he owns two houses worth ₹4–5 crore, earns ₹2–3 lakh from rent, and invests in an AI startup. The viral story sparked disbelief and admiration on social media.

Bengaluru: A Bengaluru resident recently shared a surprising interaction with an autorickshaw driver that has taken social media by storm. According to the post, the driver claimed to own two properties worth ₹4–5 crore, earn ₹2–3 lakh per month from rent, and invest in an AI-based startup. What started as a routine ride turned into a jaw-dropping conversation, catching the attention of users across X (formerly Twitter).

The resident, Anandani, explained that the conversation began when he noticed the driver wearing an Apple Watch and AirPods, prompting curiosity about the man’s background. The driver reportedly mentioned, “this was the first work he started off with so he drives on weekends sometimes,” hinting that his autorickshaw job was not his main source of income but a side activity.

The Viral Post

The post quickly went viral and read:

“Bangalore is crazy. The auto wala bhaiya said he has 2 houses worth 4-5 crs. Both on rent, earns close to 2-3 lakhs per month, and is a startup founder/investor in an AI-based startup. Bruh.”

User Reactions

Reactions on X swung from admiration to disbelief. Some users recalled similar stories:

“Some of the older ones took big lands for cheap in Whitefield which is worth crores but continue the auto job. They are not founders but investors based on the guys used to drive.”

“I met one yesterday. He claimed he left a 70k job and started auto. He is earning double now.”

Others were openly skeptical:

“You made all this up, didn’t you?” Anandani replied, “no no,” explaining again that the driver’s Apple Watch and AirPods had caught his attention.

“I genuinely can't figure out if this is true or parody."

"Peak Bengaluru, I mean … Peak Startup Bengaluru.”

“Totally believable if he is an investor, because that just needs money. Founder is a made-up story to impress cool dudes after conversations. People are storytellers.”

Bengaluru’s Surprising Side

Whether fact or exaggeration, the story highlights the unexpected and entrepreneurial side of Bengaluru’s residents. From real estate to technology investments, the city continues to surprise with tales of individuals balancing multiple ventures, proving that sometimes reality can be stranger than fiction.